FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

San Antonio Tejano Conjunto Festival unveils 2024 lineup and poster

The annual event will take place May 17-19 at Rosedale Park.

By on Wed, Feb 21, 2024 at 10:57 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Tejano Conjunto Festival festival founder Juan Tejeda (left) and Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Executive Director Cristina Ballí unveil the event's new poster. - Courtesy Photo / Tejano Conjunto Festival
Courtesy Photo / Tejano Conjunto Festival
Tejano Conjunto Festival festival founder Juan Tejeda (left) and Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Executive Director Cristina Ballí unveil the event's new poster.
The Tejano Conjunto Festival, the nation's oldest and largest celebration of South Texas Chicano roots music, on Tuesday unveiled this year's scheduled performers and the winner of its annual poster contest.

The 42nd annual festival will take place will take place May 17-19 at Rosedale Park and feature three days of concerts along with a seniors' dance and a hall-of-fame dance and induction ceremony, organizers said during an unveiling at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center.

“The Tejano Conjunto Festival always showcases the very best in conjunto music and this year the line-up is heavier than ever,” said Dan Margolies, festival coordinator and the Guadalupe Center's director of strategic initiatives.

On Friday, May 17, the festival gets underway with Conjuntazzo with Joel & Sarah, Los D Boys, Gilberto Pérez Jr. y su Conjunto, Los Conjunto Kings de Flavio Longoria, David Flores y Los Tremendos Alacranes and Los Desperadoz.

On Saturday, May 18, the festival features student conjuntos from Rio Grande Valley, Retoño, J.R. Gómez y Los Conjunto Bandits, Mando y La Venganza, Conjunto Prestigio, Bernardo y sus Compadres, Impozzible, Los Tellez, Los Monarcas de Pete y Mario Díaz, Ruben de la Cruz, Los Cucuys de Rodney Rodriguez and Lázaro Pérez y su Conjunto.

click to enlarge Anna Arce of San Antonio, a college student, designed this year's winning poster. - Courtesy Image / Tejano Conjunto Festival
Courtesy Image / Tejano Conjunto Festival
Anna Arce of San Antonio, a college student, designed this year's winning poster.
The Tejano Conjunto Festival will close out Sunday, May 19, with student conjuntos from San Antonio followed by a bill rich with women performers including Texas Sweethearts, Linda Escobar, Susan Torres y Conjunto Los Pinkys, Cindy Ramos y su Conjunto, Los Delta Boyz, Santiago Garza y la Naturaleza, Eva Ybarra y su Conjunto Siempre, Los Texmaniacs with Flaco Jimenez and Los Fantasmas del Valle.

During Tuesday's press event, organizers also showed off the winning designs for the festival's official poster, including its professional category as well as its middle school, high school and college categories.

San Antonio's Anna Arce — a student at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in Saint Mary of the Woods, Indiana — won the top category with a portrait of a woman accordionist inspired by the Mexican bingo game Loteria. Arce won a $2,000 prize for her winning submission.

“We again had such a fantastic range of artists of all ages submitting their heartfelt work to the poster contest this year,” says Cristina Ballí, executive director at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center. “Anna Arce’s creative winning poster captures the spirit of our 42nd annual festival and our unique music!”

Tickets for the Tejano Conjunto Festival, including a $50 three-day pass, go on sale March 15 on the Guadalupe Center website.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters. 

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Peso Pluma coming back to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center this summer

By Sanford Nowlin

Peso Pluma performs in San Antonio last July.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Juggalo Weekend, Noname, Godsmack and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Insane Clown Posse's devoted fanbase, knows as Juggalos, will descend on San Antonio for a two-day event.

Winter Vibes fest will take over San Antonio's St. Paul Square with 34-band showcase

By Sanford Nowlin

Lonely Horse is one of the more than 30 San Antonio bands performing at Winter Vibes Live.

San Antonio-released MC5 tribute pulls in some of the biggest names in punk and hard rock

By Bill Baird

Kim Thayil (left), Alice Cooper (center) and Jello Biafra (right) are among the musicians featured on the album.

Also in Music

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Juggalo Weekend, Noname, Godsmack and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Insane Clown Posse's devoted fanbase, knows as Juggalos, will descend on San Antonio for a two-day event.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Black Pumas, Lakecia Benjamin, Husbands and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Black Pumas released Chronicles of a Diamond in October, and the single "More Than A Love Song" became a No. 1 hit on alternative radio.

San Antonio-released MC5 tribute pulls in some of the biggest names in punk and hard rock

By Bill Baird

Kim Thayil (left), Alice Cooper (center) and Jello Biafra (right) are among the musicians featured on the album.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Morat, Portugal. The Man, Shinyribs and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Morat exploded onto the scene with the 2015 hit "Mi Nuevo Vicio."
More

Digital Issue

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us