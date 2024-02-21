San Antonio Tejano Conjunto Festival unveils 2024 lineup and poster

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Tejano Conjunto Festival
Tejano Conjunto Festival festival founder Juan Tejeda (left) and Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Executive Director Cristina Ballí unveil the event's new poster.
The Tejano Conjunto Festival, the nation's oldest and largest celebration of South Texas Chicano roots music, on Tuesday unveiled this year's scheduled performers and the winner of its annual poster contest.
The 42nd annual festival will take place will take place May 17-19 at Rosedale Park and feature three days of concerts along with a seniors' dance and a hall-of-fame dance and induction ceremony, organizers said during an unveiling at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center.
“The Tejano Conjunto Festival always showcases the very best in conjunto music and this year the line-up is heavier than ever,” said Dan Margolies, festival coordinator and the Guadalupe Center's director of strategic initiatives.
On Friday, May 17, the festival gets underway with Conjuntazzo with Joel & Sarah, Los D Boys, Gilberto Pérez Jr. y su Conjunto, Los Conjunto Kings de Flavio Longoria, David Flores y Los Tremendos Alacranes and Los Desperadoz.
On Saturday, May 18, the festival features student conjuntos from Rio Grande Valley, Retoño, J.R. Gómez y Los Conjunto Bandits, Mando y La Venganza, Conjunto Prestigio, Bernardo y sus Compadres, Impozzible, Los Tellez, Los Monarcas de Pete y Mario Díaz, Ruben de la Cruz, Los Cucuys de Rodney Rodriguez and Lázaro Pérez y su Conjunto.
click to enlarge
Courtesy Image / Tejano Conjunto Festival
Anna Arce of San Antonio, a college student, designed this year's winning poster.
The Tejano Conjunto Festival will close out Sunday, May 19, with student conjuntos from San Antonio followed by a bill rich with women performers including Texas Sweethearts, Linda Escobar, Susan Torres y Conjunto Los Pinkys, Cindy Ramos y su Conjunto, Los Delta Boyz, Santiago Garza y la Naturaleza, Eva Ybarra y su Conjunto Siempre, Los Texmaniacs with Flaco Jimenez and Los Fantasmas del Valle.
During Tuesday's press event, organizers also showed off the winning designs for the festival's official poster, including its professional category as well as its middle school, high school and college categories.
San Antonio's Anna Arce — a student at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in Saint Mary of the Woods, Indiana — won the top category with a portrait of a woman accordionist inspired by the Mexican bingo game Loteria. Arce won a $2,000 prize for her winning submission.
“We again had such a fantastic range of artists of all ages submitting their heartfelt work to the poster contest this year,” says Cristina Ballí, executive director at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center. “Anna Arce’s creative winning poster captures the spirit of our 42nd annual festival and our unique music!”
Tickets for the Tejano Conjunto Festival, including a $50 three-day pass, go on sale March 15 on the Guadalupe Center website
.
