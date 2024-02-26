FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

San Antonio's Oyster Bake reveals first round of musical acts

Tickets for Oyster Bake go on sale Monday, March 4. The festival is expected to announce more music headliners soon.

By on Mon, Feb 26, 2024 at 3:11 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A vendor serves chicken on a stick at Oyster Bake 2023. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
A vendor serves chicken on a stick at Oyster Bake 2023.
Oyster Bake, one of Fiesta San Antonio's best-attended events, lifted the curtain Monday on a portion of its musical lineup.

Veteran Tejano singer-songwriter Gary Hobbs will headline Friday, April 19, the opening evening of the two-night festival at St. Mary's University. San Antonio-based Tejano band La Calma and Alamo City Latin-pop act Vanita Leo Music will also help round out that night's bill.

Referred to as "Tejano music's Vince Gill," Hobbs' is known for songs including "Te Vas A Acordar" and "Maldito Amor. His album Sin Fin was also recently nominated for Best Tejano Album at the 2023 Latin Music Awards.

Oyster Bake organizers are expected to make a separate announcement revealing headliners for Saturday, April 20. The festival will feature more than 30 artists in total over its two nights.

Oyster Bake tickets go on sale Monday, March 4. They will be available on the festival's website and at H-E-B stores for prices starting at $25.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Hemisfair relaunching La Semana music fest. Count its original producers as skeptics.

By Sanford Nowlin

Fans enjoy music at Hemisfair's Muertos Fest, another event booked by Galaxy Productions.

Hozier adds show at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center to latest tour

By Sanford Nowlin

Irish singer songwriter Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, known as Hozier, performs at the 2023 Sound on Sound Music Festival.

San Antonio metal band Life Cycles playing hometown release for EP on new label

By Dalia Gulca

Life Cycles played its first show at the White Rabbit in 2014.

From living in a van to penning songs for the big screen, Dan Bern's lived the songster's life

By Bill Baird

Bern will bring his songwriting prowess, backed by a full band, to San Antonio on Feb. 24.

Hemisfair relaunching La Semana music fest. Count its original producers as skeptics.

By Sanford Nowlin

Fans enjoy music at Hemisfair's Muertos Fest, another event booked by Galaxy Productions.

San Antonio metal band Life Cycles playing hometown release for EP on new label

By Dalia Gulca

Life Cycles played its first show at the White Rabbit in 2014.

From living in a van to penning songs for the big screen, Dan Bern's lived the songster's life

By Bill Baird

Bern will bring his songwriting prowess, backed by a full band, to San Antonio on Feb. 24.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Juggalo Weekend, Noname, Godsmack and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Insane Clown Posse's devoted fanbase, knows as Juggalos, will descend on San Antonio for a two-day event.
More

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us