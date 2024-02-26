San Antonio's Oyster Bake reveals first round of musical acts

click to enlarge
Jaime Monzon
A vendor serves chicken on a stick at Oyster Bake 2023.
Oyster Bake, one of Fiesta San Antonio's best-attended events, lifted the curtain Monday on a portion of its musical lineup.
Veteran Tejano singer-songwriter Gary Hobbs will headline Friday, April 19, the opening evening of the two-night festival at St. Mary's University. San Antonio-based Tejano band La Calma and Alamo City Latin-pop act Vanita Leo Music will also help round out that night's bill.
Referred to as "Tejano music's Vince Gill," Hobbs' is known for songs including "Te Vas A Acordar" and "Maldito Amor. His album Sin Fin
was also recently nominated for Best Tejano Album at the 2023 Latin Music Awards.
Oyster Bake organizers are expected to make a separate announcement revealing headliners for Saturday, April 20. The festival will feature more than 30 artists in total over its two nights.
Oyster Bake tickets go on sale Monday, March 4. They will be available on the festival's website
and at H-E-B stores for prices starting at $25.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed