San Antonio's Swindles playing show to commemorate '60s hometown psych act the Children

click to enlarge Courtesy Image / Miles Perron A promotional flyer for the Children, one of San Antonio's most prominent bands during the garage rock and psych eras.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Mitch Webb and the Swindles Mitch Webb (second from left) is the younger brother of Cassell Webb, a member of the Children.

In the 1960's, San Antonio was home to an explosion of influential garage rock groups. Perhaps the most fascinating of those was the Children, a psychedelic supergroup formed by members of local acts the Argyles, the Mind's Eye and the Stoics.Before the band's frontman, Steve Perron, succumbed to drug addiction, the Children worked with a veritable Who's Who of '60s scene makers, including the Monkees, Lou Adler, Robert Altman and Texas psychedelic music producer Lelan Rogers. Perron's battle with addiction was even chronicled in an early issue ofmagazine.This year'sincludes an article documenting the legacy of San Antonio's '60s garage rock scene and the Children, specifically.To celebrate the publication, San Antonio rock act Mitch Webb and the Swindles will perform a set of Children songs and other Texas garage classics Saturday at the Lonesome Rose. Lou Cabaza, who played keyboards in both the Children and the Argyles, will sit in with the band.After the breakup of the Children, Cabaza later found fame playing with the Gap Band ("You Dropped the Bomb on Me") and Natalie Cole."I never thought I'd be playing these songs again," he said of the Children's material.Of additional interest to fans of Texas music, a direct line can be drawn from the Children to the birth of ZZ Top. On the Children's final tour, Billy Gibbons played lead guitar, and ZZ Top later recorded the Children's "Francine," which became the blues-rock trio's first U.S. hit.Mitch Webb said the Children's songs have a special place in his heart — in part because his sister Cassell Webb performed in the band. Older by 10 years, Cassell Webb's music provided a soundtrack for the younger Webb as he grew up, and her impeccable taste made a lasting impression."She took me to see Jimi Hendrix when I was 8 years old," said Webb, who's carved out his own musical niche with the Swindles, which are best described as Doug Sahm-meets-garage rock-meets-Tejano.After founding San Antonio music store Musicmakers, the younger Webb embarked on his own musical journey. His first band, the Radsoles, also featured future Deathray Davies and Apples in Stereo musician John Dufilho.After a two-year stint in New York City ("I got my ass handed to me," he said), Mitch Webb returned home and formed the Swindles with Grammy-winner and local luminary Joe Reyes.Free copies of this year'swill be available at the show. A compilation cassette of the Children's music will also be available for sale.