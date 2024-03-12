San Antonio's SXSW spillover gigs span alt-country, bedroom pop, punk and sludge metal

Which explains San Antonio's annual SXSW spillover — a chance for music fans here catch up-and-coming acts without forking over big money for an armband or drowning in the festival's crowds. Here's a quick rundown of some of those Alamo City shows.
Tuesday, March 12
The Pink Stones
Athens, Georgia-based group the Pink Stones specialize in freewheeling country-rock a la the Flying Burrito Brothers. Appropriately, the twangy ensemble will grace the stage of the oldest honky tonk on the St. Mary's Strip. $12-$15, 8 p.m., Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary's St., thelonesomerose.com.
Zzzahara, HighSchool, semiwestern
LA-based Zzzahara has drawn notices for an eclectic indie-rock sound that draws on dream pop, shoegaze and post-punk elements. Their latest album Tender documents a fragile period after a heart-wrenching breakup, so take along some Kleenex. HighSchool and semiwestern round out the bill. $18, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com.
Wednesday, March 13
Alabama-based surf-punk band DaiKaiju Attacks will christen the The Station Lounge, a new venue located under St. Paul Square's Francis Bogside. Expect a fusion of hard-hitting rhythms and twangy, reverb-drenched melody. HoneyBunny and American Swine provide local support. $10, 9 p.m., The Station, 1170 E. Commerce St., Suite 100, francisbogside.com.
Rubio, TEARS, Montufar
Chilean drummer, producer and popular festival performer Francisca Straube is behind the experimental project Rubio, which uses loops, found sounds and more to create a futuristic soundscape against a pulse based around Latin rhythms. $15, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com.
Thursday, March 14
Moon Walker
Rocker Harry Springer recorded his first Moon Walker album, Truth to Power, in a bedroom during COVID-19. The release earned both critical praise and significant fans including The Darkness's Justin Hawkins. Now augmented with a full cast of musicians, Springer's Moon Walker fuses catchy '70s-style rock with huge hooks, smart lyrical observation and nods to 2020 indie-rock sensibilities. $15, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com.
Friday, March 15
Red Beard Wall, Green Ripper, Scroll
Sludge metal band Red Beard Wall hails from the Texas Panhandle, yet its sludgy metallic sound would seem more appropriate to rise from the swamps of our state's eastern realm. Even though there's enough dense riffage to keep the average stoner rock fan happy, the group also knows how to use melody to strong effect. San Antonio's Green Ripper and Albuquerque, New Mexico's Scroll round out the bill. Price unavailable, 8 p.m., The Amp Room, 2407 N. St. Mary's St., theamproom.com.
Chris Acker, Dylan Earl, Judy Blank, Desiree Cannon
A packed Americana bill will bring together New Orleans singer-songwriter Chris Acker, known for his candid takes and reverence for masters including Woody Guthrie and John Prime, and Gar Hole Records labelmate Dylan Earl, an expressive songwriter who works in a classic country sound. Dutch singer-songwriter Judy Blank and silky-voiced country artist Desiree Cannon will play the opening slots. $10, 9 p.m., Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary's St., thelonesomerose.com.
Friday, March 22
Laura Jane Grace, Thelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe
Punk-as-fuck Laura Jane Grace earned her stripes as a musical trailblazer by becoming one of the first high-profile rock performers to come out as transgender. Initially, she fronted politically charged punk band Against Me!, but more recently she's brought folk and other eclectic influences into her sound. Her most recent release, this year's Hole in My Head featured contributions from Mike Patton of the Drive-By Truckers. $29.50, 7:30 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com.
Saturday, March 23
The Cops, The Fixations
While pioneering San Francisco band Crime beat Houston's The Cops to the punch by decades when it comes to dressing up like members of law enforcement and playing punk rock, it's hard to hold anything against the latter act because, well, they're really fucking good at it. The Cops specialize in cheeky political anthems backed up with crowd-moving energy and bareknuckle riffs. San Antonio's The Fixations, known for its own brand of no-holds-barred punk, claim the opening slot. Now up against the car, slime! $10, 9 p.m., Blayne's Honkytonk, 1170 E. Commerce, Suite 100, francisbogside.com/blaynes-honkey-tonk-bar.
