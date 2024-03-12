San Antonio's SXSW spillover gigs span alt-country, bedroom pop, punk and sludge metal

Alabama-based surf-punk band DaiKaiju Attacks will christen the The Station Lounge, a new venue located under St. Paul Square's Francis Bogside. Expect a fusion of hard-hitting rhythms and twangy, reverb-drenched melody. HoneyBunny and American Swine provide local support.

Rubio, TEARS, Montufar





Chilean drummer, producer and popular festival performer Francisca Straube is behind the experimental project Rubio, which uses loops, found sounds and more to create a futuristic soundscape against a pulse based around Latin rhythms. $15, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com.

Rocker Harry Springer recorded his first Moon Walker album,, in a bedroom during COVID-19. The release earned both critical praise and significant fans including The Darkness's Justin Hawkins. Now augmented with a full cast of musicians, Springer's Moon Walker fuses catchy '70s-style rock with huge hooks, smart lyrical observation and nods to 2020 indie-rock sensibilities.Sludge metal band Red Beard Wall hails from the Texas Panhandle, yet its sludgy metallic sound would seem more appropriate to rise from the swamps of our state's eastern realm. Even though there's enough dense riffage to keep the average stoner rock fan happy, the group also knows how to use melody to strong effect. San Antonio's Green Ripper and Albuquerque, New Mexico's Scroll round out the bill.A packed Americana bill will bring together New Orleans singer-songwriter Chris Acker, known for his candid takes and reverence for masters including Woody Guthrie and John Prime, and Gar Hole Records labelmate Dylan Earl, an expressive songwriter who works in a classic country sound. Dutch singer-songwriter Judy Blank and silky-voiced country artist Desiree Cannon will play the opening slots.Punk-as-fuck Laura Jane Grace earned her stripes as a musical trailblazer by becoming one of the first high-profile rock performers to come out as transgender. Initially, she fronted politically charged punk band Against Me!, but more recently she's brought folk and other eclectic influences into her sound. Her most recent release, this year'sfeatured contributions from Mike Patton of the Drive-By Truckers.While pioneering San Francisco band Crime beat Houston's The Cops to the punch by decades when it comes to dressing up like members of law enforcement and playing punk rock, it's hard to hold anything against the latter act because, well, they're really fucking good at it. The Cops specialize in cheeky political anthems backed up with crowd-moving energy and bareknuckle riffs. San Antonio's The Fixations, known for its own brand of no-holds-barred punk, claim the opening slot. Now up against the car, slime!