Stable Hall venue at San Antonio's Pearl sets January opening, shares lineup

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Black Pumas Black Pumas will be among the first national acts to hit Stable Hall.

Courtesy Rendering / Clayton Korte Stable Hall, a new music venue at the historic Pearl Stables, will open in January.

San Antonio’s Pearl complex will throw open the doors on Stable Hall, its newest music venue, early next year. Portugal. The Man, Black Pumas and Los Texmaniacs — to name a few — will be among its inaugural performers.The landmark Stable Hall at the mixed-use complex was constructed in the late 19th century and once housed Pearl brewery’s draft horses. Now, it’s in the final stages of a massive restoration effort that will transform it into a state-of-the-art venue.Its inaugural lineup will include San Antonio-based artists Brooklyn Michelle and Wes Denzel on Thursday, Jan. 18; Grammy-nominated rock group The Record Company on Friday, Jan. 19; and Mariachi Damas de Jalisco and Mariachi Las Coronelas on Monday, Jan. 22. Tickets for those performances go on sale this Friday.Other acts on the calendar include Los Texmaniacs, featuring San Antonio icons Flaco Jiménez and Augie Meyers (Saturday, Jan. 27); Black Pumas (Friday and Saturday, Feb. 16-17); and Saint Motel (Friday, April 26).Once complete, Stable Hall will feature aesthetic amenities such as a reclaimed Texas dance hall pine floor, a fixed seat mezzanine, hay loft balconies, six full-service bars and a large “jewel-box” stage. The total capacity will be 1,000.The music venue was originally set to open this spring and was expected to include an outdoor biergarten serving Texas and European beer along with German street food. In February, Pearl officials scrapped the biergarten idea, opting instead on a more versatile public green space.Stable Hall is located at 307 Pearl Parkway.