Toadies, Ozomatli, Girl in a Coma headlining Hemisfair's revamped La Semana show

Jaime Monzon
North Texas post-grunge group Toadies will perform at Hemisfair's two-day La Semana Alegre event.
The two-day Hemisfair music festival that promoters unveiled last month
and trumpeted as a resurrection of San Antonio's decades-gone La Semana Alegre concert series now has a lineup.
Scheduled for April 25-26, the Fiesta-timed bash will feature headliners including North Texas post-grunge band Toadies, Grammy-winning Latin fusion act Ozomatli, LA indie rockers The Red Pears and San Antonio alt-rock trio Girl in a Coma. In a nod to La Semana shows of old, the bill will include two local favorites from the '80s and '90s: proto-metal cult heroes Legs Diamond and "nuevo wavo" Tex-Mex rocker Joe "King" Carrasco.
Other performers appearing on the new La Semana Alegre's two stages will include Grupo METÁL Featuring Chris Perez, Heartless Bastards, Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Bombasta, Sun-Day, Sunny Sauceda, Nicky Diamonds, The Heroine and Garrett T. Capps & NASA Country. Show organizer Galaxy Productions said it will announce additional acts in coming weeks.
In addition to live performances, the event will include DJ sets from The SoundCream Airstream, and opening night will feature music-inspired family activities in Yanaguana Garden.
$15-$100, 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Thursday, April 25 and noon-11 p.m. Friday, April 26, Hemisfair, 630 E. Nueva St., lasemanaalegre.com.
