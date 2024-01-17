LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

Upcoming Drake-J. Cole San Antonio concerts pushed back until March

The two sold-out shows will now take place March 14 and 15, according to Ticketmaster.

By on Wed, Jan 17, 2024 at 12:43 pm

click to enlarge Drake's two shows at Frost Bank Center have been pushed back until March. - Shutterstock / Jacob giampa
Shutterstock / Jacob giampa
Drake's two shows at Frost Bank Center have been pushed back until March.
Drake has pushed back the next leg of his It's All a Blur Tour — Big as the What? tour, which means the rap superstar is rescheduling next week's two sold-out San Antonio shows for later this spring.

The Drake and J. Cole concerts originally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 22, and Tuesday, Jan. 23, at Frost Bank Center now will take place Thursday, March 14, and Friday, March 15, at the same venue, according to Ticketmaster. The venue will honor previously purchased tickets for the new dates.

Neither Drake nor J. Cole officially announced the rescheduling of the concerts, according to People magazine. The news outlet also noted that publicists for the two rappers didn't respond to inquiries about the reason for the delay.

