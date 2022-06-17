Coin celebrating Border Patrol agent whipping Haitian migrant under investigation by CBP

NEW: The Los Angeles Times obtained photos of a coin that says “Haitian Invasion” w/ crossed swords and the words “U.S. Border Patrol."



On the other side it says: “Whipping ass since 1924" w/ an image of a Haitian migrant fleeing BP.



CBP investigating.https://t.co/pV0h94QEAy pic.twitter.com/Z5g2SXY9wd