Coin celebrating Border Patrol agent whipping Haitian migrant under investigation by CBP

However, an image from that clip has since been minted onto coins often collected by law enforcement, as first reported by the LA Times. Those coins and their origin are now being investigated by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, according to the newspaper.
Sporting green and gold coloring, one side of the coin depicts an agent on horseback flailing his reins a Haitian migrant. The phrase "Whipping Ass Since 1924" is etched at the bottom. The reverse side features the U.S. Army Cavalry insignia along with the words "Haitian Invasion" and the phrase "Deflecting Allegations For Years."
NEW: The Los Angeles Times obtained photos of a coin that says "Haitian Invasion" w/ crossed swords and the words "U.S. Border Patrol."
On the other side it says: "Whipping ass since 1924" w/ an image of a Haitian migrant fleeing BP.
CBP investigating.
Coins celebrating the bad behavior of law enforcement have been around for years, according to a report from Mother Jones.
First appearing as "military challenge" coins in 1969, the collectables were to meant to encourage camaraderie in Special Forces units. However, as "cops began equipping themselves and acting more like soldiers, they started minting their own," the left-leaning magazine reports.
According to MotherJones, one coin minted in 2020 celebrates Connecticut State Trooper Mathew Spina, who was caught yelling at a motorist during a traffic stop that the driver was "fucked." Another from the same year that depicts a burning Louisville and includes the phrase "Civil Unrest 2020" was created following the outrage over the Breonna Taylor shooting.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus has vowed to investigate the origin of the latest coins celebrating controversial roundup of Haitian migrants, according to the LA Times.
.@BenKissel your discussion with Travis on #AbeLincolnsTophat about the St. Johns Church memorial coin made me think of this monstrosity- commissioned by Louisville Metro Police after the Breonna Taylor protests in 2020. @ghostgarbage @LastPodNetwork https://t.co/IHiW1qfAwE— Aaron Doodles (@AaronDoodles) January 11, 2021
Over 40 of the "Haitian Invasion" coins have been sold on eBay for $15.19 a pop, according to the Miami Herald.
