Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

Assclown Alert: Doubling down on a racist conspiracy theory with U.S. Rep. Chip Roy

The Austin-San Antonio congressman is once again spreading the racist 'Great Replacement' theory.

By on Tue, Mar 19, 2024 at 3:10 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Congressman Chip Roy speaks during a House Judiciary Committee field hearing. - Shutterstock / lev radin
Shutterstock / lev radin
Congressman Chip Roy speaks during a House Judiciary Committee field hearing.

Assclown Alert is a column of opinion analysis and snark.

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, a Republican whose district includes parts of San Antonio and Austin, just can't seem to get a handle on his troubling case of verbal flatulence.

As evidence of his apparently incurable case of noxious mouth farts, Roy once again propagated the racist "Great Replacement" theory. That widely debunked conspiracy theory claims shadowy forces are replacing white U.S. Christians with heathen immigrants in a bid to ensure liberals run the country.

"[Democrats are] flooding the zone, overwhelming the system," Roy said earlier this month on the conservative Convention of States YouTube show. "They don't believe that the people will be removed, ultimately. They believe ultimately they'll be able to get them to be voters, and once and for all they can kind of wipe the slate away from the core values that this country was founded upon."

The congressman went on to speculate that the 50 million foreign-born U.S. residents would have "20 to 25 million kids." Because to Roy — or at least to the base to which he panders — all migrants do is breed and look for ways to destroy the country that's taken them in.

"So, now we have a massive percentage at a moment where we're not teaching our children that America is great, we're not teaching our children that God exists, we're not teaching our children the values of the Constitution or Western civilization," he said.

It shouldn't warrant explaining, but Roy is so full of shit that his eyes are brown. Resident non-citizens can't ever vote in U.S. elections, no matter how long they have lived in the United States. Period.

What's more, it's a lengthy, complicated and years-long process to become a naturalized citizen — one that involves a biometric screening along with an interview checking the applicant's willingness to take an oath of allegiance and understanding of the U.S. Constitution. Those applicants also must take tests for their proficiency in English and knowledge of U.S. history and government.

Sounds like the kind of informed, civically plugged-in person we'd want at the voting polls.

Roy is smart enough to know how the process works. However, he's enough of an assclown to ignore the facts and double down on a racist fantasy appealing to a growing and dangerous white nationalist fringe.

You'd think Roy's constituents are tired of being forced to inhale his racist hot air. 

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Assclown Alert articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio Louis Vuitton pop-up gets makeover after trademark accusations

By Michael Karlis

The "Luis Vaton" pop-up art installation can be found at the intersections of West Lambert and South Flores streets.

City of San Antonio closes two busy downtown streets on Monday

By Sanford Nowlin

The northbound lanes of South Alamo between Market Street and Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard have closed.

Pro-Palestine advocate looks to replace Manny Pelaez as San Antonio District 8 councilman

By Michael Karlis

District 8 City Council candidate Sakib Shaikh previously served as on the board of the Muslim Children's Education and Civic Center and as Manny Pelaez's director of constituent services.

Gov. Abbott said donations would pay for migrant buses, but they only covered 1% of cost

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott discusses border security during a press event in Eagle Pass earlier this year.

Supreme Court permits Texas police to arrest people who illegally cross the border as the SB 4 legal clash continues

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Texas to start enforcing Senate Bill 4, a new state law that allows Texas police to charge people with illegally entering the state from other countries. The federal government argued that the law is unconstitutional because enforcing immigration laws is a federal responsibility.

Texas is among the worst states for women financially relative to men

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas women’s median earnings only account for 75% of men’s, according to a new study.

Texas county’s GOP officials declared hand count a success, but kept finding errors

By Natalia Contreras, VoteBeat

Gillespie County Republican precinct judges and other election workers gathered on March 14 for the party’s canvass of the primary election. During the meeting, the precinct judges corrected discrepancies in reconciliation forms from all but one of the county’s 13 precincts.

U.S. Supreme Court again extends its freeze on Texas' 'show me your papers' law

By Sanford Nowlin

A group of migrants seeking U.S. asylum walk down a road beside the Rio Grande River to turn themselves in to the Border Patrol.
More

March 6, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us