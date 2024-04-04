Former cop who did Uvalde's Robb Elementary audit had no active-shooter training

click to enlarge Joseph Guillen Law enforcement personnel stand guard outside Robb Elementary following the May 2022 shooting.

The Austin investigator who delivered a controversial report clearing Uvalde law enforcement personnel of wrongdoing in their handling of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting had no training in responding to active shooter situations, KSAT reports Although Jess Prado, a consultant the City of Uvalde hired to handle an investigation of the shooting response, served on the Austin Police Department for more than 20 years, Texas Commission on Law Enforcement records show he had no active-shooter training, according to the TV station.

“Gosh, what were the qualifications? He came recommended as an investigator that did this kind of work. And we did a little looking into his background [and] that’s what we got,” Uvalde City Manager Vince DiPiazza told KSAT when asked about Prado's qualifications.

Uvalde Mayor Pro-Tem Everardo Zamora said the Tarski Law Firm, the attorneys for the city, recommended Prado, whom the city retained in July 2022 to conduct an audit of the Robb tragedy, one of the worst school shootings in U.S. history. Twenty-one people, including 19 children, lost their lives in the attack, which took place May 24, 2022.



The City of Uvalde paid Prado $100,000 to conduct his probe, which he was initially expected to wrap up in 60 to 90 days, according to KSAT.