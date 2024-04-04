Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Former cop who did Uvalde's Robb Elementary audit had no active-shooter training

The City of Uvalde reportedly paid former Austin officer Jesse Prado $100,000 for a controversial report in which he cleared local police of wrongdoing.

By on Thu, Apr 4, 2024 at 9:42 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Law enforcement personnel stand guard outside Robb Elementary following the May 2022 shooting. - Joseph Guillen
Joseph Guillen
Law enforcement personnel stand guard outside Robb Elementary following the May 2022 shooting.
The Austin investigator who delivered a controversial report clearing Uvalde law enforcement personnel of wrongdoing in their handling of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting had no training in responding to active shooter situations, KSAT reports.

Although Jess Prado, a consultant the City of Uvalde hired to handle an investigation of the shooting response, served on the Austin Police Department for more than 20 years, Texas Commission on Law Enforcement records show he had no active-shooter training, according to the TV station.

“Gosh, what were the qualifications? He came recommended as an investigator that did this kind of work. And we did a little looking into his background [and] that’s what we got,” Uvalde City Manager Vince DiPiazza told KSAT when asked about Prado's qualifications.

Uvalde Mayor Pro-Tem Everardo Zamora said the Tarski Law Firm, the attorneys for the city, recommended  Prado, whom the city retained in July 2022 to conduct an audit of the Robb tragedy, one of the worst school shootings in U.S. history. Twenty-one people, including 19 children, lost their lives in the attack, which took place May 24, 2022.

The City of Uvalde paid Prado $100,000 to conduct his probe, which he was initially expected to wrap up in 60 to 90 days, according to KSAT.

Delivered last month — some seven months after Prado was hired — the report found that none of the initial five Uvalde police officers who arrived at the school shooting violated policy or committed major acts of misconduct. The document also cleared three Uvalde police dispatchers who were on duty during the tragedy.

Prado's audit drew the ire of victims' parents, who blasted it as "disrespectful" and a "joke" in comments to the Texas Tribune. Those families have repeatedly expressed outage that law enforcement personnel waited 77 minutes to enter the school and confront the gunman.

Indeed, a separate U.S. Justice Department investigation of the law-enforcement response found that "cascading failures" by personnel resulted in a botched response and may have led to unnecessary loss of life.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

UTSA to move Institute of Texan Cultures from current downtown San Antonio site

By Sanford Nowlin

An artist's rendering shows a potential relocation site for the museum near downtown's Crockett Hotel.

Texas GOP officials condemn Charles Butt, chair of San Antonio's H-E-B

By Michael Karlis

H-E-B Chairman Charles Butt grabbed headlines earlier this month after his Public Education PAC funneled $1.3 million to campaigns of anti-school voucher conservatives.

San Antonio Zoo teases return of Brackenridge park Sky Ride as April Fools' joke

By Michael Karlis

The San Antonio Zoo shared this rendering on Facebook of what a revamped Sky Ride attraction would look like.

Clip shows Rep. Tony Gonzales' GOP rival making Nazi jokes, marching to German song

By Michael Karlis

Far-right YouTuber Brandon Herrera is facing U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales in a May 28 runoff.

UTSA to move Institute of Texan Cultures from current downtown San Antonio site

By Sanford Nowlin

An artist's rendering shows a potential relocation site for the museum near downtown's Crockett Hotel.

At Your Service: Is San Antonio keeping up with residents' basic needs?

By Sanford Nowlin

Leticia Sanchez stands by the pool at Cassiano Park, which has been out of commission for the past three summers.

Clip shows Rep. Tony Gonzales' GOP rival making Nazi jokes, marching to German song

By Michael Karlis

Far-right YouTuber Brandon Herrera is facing U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales in a May 28 runoff.

Judge approves $2.3 million bid to buy Chris Pettit's San Antonio mansion

By Michael Karlis

Former San Antonio attorney Chris Pettit was forced to sell the home after his law firm filed for bankruptcy in 2022.
More

April 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us