GoFundMe to cover funeral costs of San Antonio school staffer who died after on-the-job injury

Any extra funds will help establish a scholarship in honor of Alfred 'Mr. Fred' Jimenez.

By on Fri, Feb 23, 2024 at 12:02 pm

click to enlarge Alfred "Mr. Fred" Jimenez died Saturday after sustaining a blunt-force head injury during an interaction with a special-needs student at Brandeis High School. - Courtesy Photo / GoFundMe
Courtesy Photo / GoFundMe
Alfred "Mr. Fred" Jimenez died Saturday after sustaining a blunt-force head injury during an interaction with a special-needs student at Brandeis High School.
A colleague of the Northside Independent School District employee who died over the weekend from an injury sustained while working at Brandeis High School has launched a launched a GoFundMe to cover his funeral expenses.

NISD instructional assistant Alfred “Mr. Fred” Jimenez died Saturday due to a blunt-force head injury sustained earlier this month during what district officials called an "interaction" with a special-needs student at the campus gymnasium.

On Wednesday, the Bexar County Medical Examiner ruled Jimenez’s death a homicide. District officials have declined to share specifics about the incident with the press.

Jimenez’s colleague, NISD specialized instruction teacher Sheree Krusel, launched the GoFundMe Thursday, saying the Brandeis community mourns his death.

“This tragic loss has shaken the community,” Krusel wrote on the page. “His passing is felt by every student, parent, teacher, colleague and the countless friends that Fred made with his mere presence.”

So far, Krusel has only raised a little over 10% of her $10,000 goal. Funds not used for funeral expenses will go to establishing a memorial scholarship in Jimenez’s memory, the GoFundMe states.

February 21, 2024

