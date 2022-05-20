Gov. Greg Abbott deletes pro-Elon Musk tweet as billionaire is accused of sexual misconduct

Abbott tweeted that Musk 'picked the right state to move to.' Not much later, he deleted the message.

By on Fri, May 20, 2022 at 5:57 pm

click to enlarge Elon Musk hasn't had a great week. - SHUTTERSTOCK
Shutterstock
Elon Musk hasn't had a great week.
Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted, then deleted, a message supporting Elon Musk on Thursday following a media report that the Tesla CEO sexually harassed a flight attendant six years ago.

Yesterday, news outlet Business Insider reported that billionaire Musk exposed himself to a flight attendant on a private jet in 2016 and rubbed her leg without consent. According to the story's allegations, SpaceX — which Musk owns — paid $250,000 to settle the claim two years later.

In response to the report, Musk tweeted that the allegations were politically driven, and that attacks wouldn't deter him from “fighting for a good future and your right to free speech.” The statement was a clear reference to Musk's recent bid to purchase Twitter.
Abbott retweeted Musk’s tirade, writing that the billionaire “picked the right state to move to.” Musk relocated to Austin in 2020, where he opened a Tesla production plant. His SpaceX firm operates a facility in South Texas.
Abbott’s tweet was deleted shortly after he posted it, and at press time, the Republican governor hadn't acknowledged the removal. The removal seems to be an about face for Abbott, who's frequently fawned over Musk on Twitter and even taken credit in a tweet for helping lure Tesla to Texas.

Business Insider's allegations come as Musk faces a tumultuous week. The billionaire backtracked on his bid to buy Twitter as both Tesla's and Twitter’s shares continued to drop amid a market sell-off.

