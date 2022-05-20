Gov. Greg Abbott deletes pro-Elon Musk tweet as billionaire is accused of sexual misconduct

The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens – this is their standard (despicable) playbook – but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech

Abbott’s tweet was deleted shortly after he posted it, and at press time, the Republican governor

the removal.

removal seems to be an about face for Abbott, who's

on Twitter and even

for helping lure Tesla to Texas.

hadn'tacknowledgedThe