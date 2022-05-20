Gov. Greg Abbott deletes pro-Elon Musk tweet as billionaire is accused of sexual misconduct

Yesterday, news outlet Business Insider reported that billionaire Musk exposed himself to a flight attendant on a private jet in 2016 and rubbed her leg without consent. According to the story's allegations, SpaceX — which Musk owns — paid $250,000 to settle the claim two years later.
In response to the report, Musk tweeted that the allegations were politically driven, and that attacks wouldn't deter him from “fighting for a good future and your right to free speech.” The statement was a clear reference to Musk's recent bid to purchase Twitter.
Abbott retweeted Musk’s tirade, writing that the billionaire “picked the right state to move to.” Musk relocated to Austin in 2020, where he opened a Tesla production plant. His SpaceX firm operates a facility in South Texas.
The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens – this is their standard (despicable) playbook – but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022
now deleted: pic.twitter.com/QYtGbZhpp1— Kara Carlson 🦇 (@KaraCarlson2) May 20, 2022
Business Insider's allegations come as Musk faces a tumultuous week. The billionaire backtracked on his bid to buy Twitter as both Tesla's and Twitter’s shares continued to drop amid a market sell-off.
