Meet the latest wingnuts to join Texas' State Board of Education

click to enlarge UnSplash / Feliphe Schiarolli Redistricting has pushed the state board of education even deeper into conservative hands.

Texas ObserverA newly elected band of bankrupt, bought and criminal-abetting representatives joined the Texas State Board of Education (SBOE) this year. The 15-member SBOE sets curriculum standards; reviews and updates instructional materials; makes decisions on new charter school applications; and oversees the state’s Permanent School Fund—a $56 billion endowment that gives Texas local public schools another form of revenue besides tax dollars.

Redistricting led the state board of education even deeper into conservative hands, increasing its Republican majority from 9-6 to 10-5 and ushering in an ever-more radical crop of idealogues. Republicans flipped District 2 in South Texas and pushed out more moderate Republican incumbents Jay Johnson and Sue Melton-Malone. The four GOP newcomers to the board — Evelyn Brooks of District 14 in North Texas, Julie Pickren of District 7 in Southeast Texas, LJ Francis of District 2 in South Texas, and Aaron Kinsey of District 15 in the Panhandle — are pushing the board further right.

Brooks, Pickren, Francis, and Kinsey all campaigned to eliminate “critical race theory” from public school curriculums and support charter schools while evoking Christian values.

The conspiracy theories that these new SBOE board members are pushing foreshadow what debates around the state’s curricular updates could look like. Last year, conservative backlash forced the SBOE to delay updating the state’s social studies curriculum until 2025, when conservatives could count on a stronger contingent of right-wing voices on the board.

These new Republican SBOE members also took a record-breaking amount of charter PAC money, which is not incidental: The SBOE possesses the final authority to approve charter recommendations from Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner Mike Morath. Once an application is approved, a charter entity can expand across the state without the input of local or state elected bodies. All they need to do is to apply for what’s called an “expansion amendment” with charter-friendly TEA commissioner. Because of this, charter campuses increased by 43 percent across the state from 2013 to 2020.

These are the new Republican members who are now making major policy decisions for a state with the second-highest number of public school students.

Texas SBOE Beauman-Brooks Evelyn Lorie-Ann Beauman-Brooks of District 14 campaigned to eliminate “critical race theory,” sex education, and social-emotional learning from public schools. This edged Brooks ahead of a Democratic opponent with ten years of experience as a school board trustee. Brooks claimed during her campaign for SBOE and her failed attempt for Frisco Independent School District board trustee that her state teaching qualifications come from her experience instructing students in Texas public schools, from her work mentoring students for her tutoring company, and from her homeschool program called Challenging Edge Academy.

But a look into Brooks reveals she has not been forthright about her background. In March 2021, Brooks told Community Impact News that she holds a Texas teaching certificate, but the Texas Observer found no record of Brooks’ teaching license on the State Board for Educator Certification’s official search site. When we asked Brooks why the state did not have a record of her teaching license, Brooks replied she did not need one since it was transferred automatically from the Virginia Department of Education. However, according to the Texas Education Agency website, those who hold a teaching certificate from another state still need to apply for a Texas state license in order to teach.

Brook’s financial history brings into question whether she is qualified to manage the $56 billion Permanent School Fund. In 2018, Brooks and her husband filed for bankruptcy. At the time they filed, they owed $152,728 in credit card debt and $102,602 in student loans. Brooks told the Observer that the debt was due to a business loss, but the couple filed for Chapter 13 Bankruptcy, which is for personal — not business — debt.

Brooks’s commitment to public schools itself is questionable. She homeschooled her daughters and then enrolled them in a private religious school. When asked why her daughters do not attend public school, Brooks said public schools “were not working effectively” and that she hoped to “restore and repair public schools to have knowledge-based education,” meaning teaching only “factual and scientifically proven facts” with “no subjectivity.”

But Brooks herself is a religious extremist with anti-vaxxer and transphobic views. During her campaign for Frisco school board, she promised public school students “a curriculum in line with God’s principle.” On her Texas Education Agency profile page, she describes herself as someone with “extensive experience helping youth develop a Biblical worldview.” In a video from a September 2021 Frisco ISD Board Meeting, Brooks accused the board of “accepting funding from the health department to provide vaccines, contraceptives, hormone blockers, and eventually abortions” to students.