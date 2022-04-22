Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Owner of San Antonio's Smoke BBQ+Skybar facing charges after arrest, scuffle with police

By on Fri, Apr 22, 2022 at 9:49 am

Adrian Martinez, owner of downtown venue Smoke BBQ+Skybar, was arrested early Thursday morning after he allegedly assaulted and injured a VIA Metropolitan Transit police officer, TV station KSAT reports.

The 44-year-old business owner was held on a bevy of charges, including resisting arrest and attempting to take a weapon from a police officer.

Smoke celebrated its seven-year anniversary Wednesday night with performances from rapper T.I. and Baby Bash. Martinez was arrested just before 3 a.m. Thursday, records show.

The incident unfolded after a VIA officer — who has the authority to patrol anywhere in Bexar County, though employed by the city's mass-transit provider — tried to pull Martinez over in a traffic stop, according to KSAT. Citing police records, the station reported that Martinez allegedly drove through a stop sign near East Crockett and Chestnut streets, blocks from the outdoor venue he owns.

Martinez then pulled into the parking garage of the nearby Baldwin apartments and drove to the fourth floor, according to KSAT. The VIA officer followed him, and the stop escalated to a physical struggle, the station reports, citing police records.

During the scuffle, Martinez may have fractured the officer’s thumb, police on scene told KSAT. The officer radioed for help and VIA police and San Antonio Police Department officers responded.

Martinez was charged with driving while intoxicated, evading arrest, resisting arrest and attempting to take a weapon from a police officer, the station reports, citing Bexar County jail records.

If the VIA officer was determined to have been injured during scuffle, the resisting arrest charge could be elevated to a third-degree felony, according to the Texas Penal Code. A third-degree felony in Texas carries potential prison time of up to 10 years and not less than two years.

Attempting to take a weapon from an officer is a state jail felony, meaning it's punishable by up to two years in prison and not less than 180 days, according to Texas Penal Code.

Martinez was held on $23,500 bail, but has since been released.

