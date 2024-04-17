Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Sen. Ted Cruz hit with another federal complaint over his podcast deal

The new complaint, which follows a separate filing made last week, accuses Cruz of violating the a federal ban on honoraria for senators who give speeches or make appearances.

By on Wed, Apr 17, 2024 at 4:36 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a speaking event. - Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a speaking event.
The Campaign Legal Center (CLC), a money-in-politics watchdog group, has filed a complaint with the Senate Ethics Committee alleging that U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz violated the upper chamber's ban on members taking honoraria for speeches or other appearances.

The complaint, filed Wednesday, argues a deal Cruz struck with San Antonio-based radio group iHeartMedia to distribute his The Verdict With Ted Cruz podcast violates a federal law that only permits corporations of making charitable donations of $2,000 or less in lieu of directly giving an honorarium to a senator.

Those payments also can't be made to political action committees, or PACs, according to the law.

Cruz's podcast deal came under intense scrutiny this month after iHeartMedia reported in federal filings that it's contributed some $630,000 derived from "digital revenue" into a super PAC whose stated goal is "ensuring that Ted Cruz is re-elected to the United States Senate in 2024."

"This deal has seemed questionable since it was announced, and as more information has come to light, it's raised even larger concerns," Danielle Caputo, the CLC's legal counsel for ethics, told the Current.

The CLC's filing follows a separate complaint filed last week in which the group and fellow watchdog End Citizens United asked the Federal Elections Commission to look into the same transaction between Cruz and iHeartMedia. The groups said the deal violates a U.S. law that says federal candidates can't "solicit, receive, direct, transfer, or spend funds" on behalf of super PACs. .

The CLC filed its Senate Ethics Committee complaint separately because the committee has oversight of the upper chamber's honoraria rules, Caputo explained. End Citizens United was not a party to that particular complaint.  

Both Cruz's office and representatives for iHeartMedia were unavailable for comment Wednesday.

Congress passed the honoraria ban in 1989 as an addendum to the Ethics in Government Act, Caputo said. It passed amid outrage at the enormous speaking fees lawmakers were collecting from deep-pocketed interests.

"The reason this was banned was that people became aware their elected officials were collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars directly from public interest groups for speeches and appearances," she said. "That raised serious questions about the kind of influence those groups have over them."

In other recent news about Cruz's iHeartMedia deal, the senator this week asked to delay making a federal filing that may shine more light on the transaction. In paperwork, he asked to move back the May 15 filing deadline for his U.S. Senate Financial Disclosures until Aug. 13.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio Pastor John Hagee says he'll lobby Congress to back Israeli attacks on Iran

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio megachurch preacher John Hagee is no stranger to controversy, once saying that Hitler was carrying out God's will during the Holocaust.

Protesting got way harder in Texas because of a U.S. Supreme Court decision

By Michael Karlis

People march for abortion rights in the streets of downtown San Antonio following the U.S. Supreme Court's Decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Video of man confusing San Antonio's Tower of the Americas with UFO goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Does this look like the Tower of the Americas?

San Antonio U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales kicks ass of 'AK Guy' in campaign fundraising

By Michael Karlis

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales was censured by the Texas Republican Party last year for his bipartisan voting record.

San Antonio Spurs accidentally confirm team is looking to relocate downtown

By Michael Karlis

An unofficial rendering shows what a downtown Spurs arena and sports district could look like.

San Antonio council members blast ACS for slow improvement after 33% budget hike

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Animal Care Services headquarters on the city's the far West Side.

San Antonio U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales kicks ass of 'AK Guy' in campaign fundraising

By Michael Karlis

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales was censured by the Texas Republican Party last year for his bipartisan voting record.

Erik Cantu, girlfriend sue City of San Antonio in federal court over police shooting

By Michael Karlis

Former SAPD officer James Brennand points a weapon at a maroon BMW driven by Erik Cantu on Oct. 22, 2022.
More

April 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us