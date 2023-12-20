LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Ted Cruz, Chip Roy tweet more than anyone else in Congress

The two firebrands, known for their outrageous remarks, tweeted more than anyone else in their respective chambers during 2023, according to a new study.

By on Wed, Dec 20, 2023 at 10:02 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, both Texas Republicans, just couldn't get enough tweet time in 2023. - Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain
Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, both Texas Republicans, just couldn't get enough tweet time in 2023.
If it seems like U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, who's known for tweeting voluminous amounts of stupid shit, is perpetually on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that may not be far from the case.

The Texas Republican tweeted more than any other senator in 2023, a new analysis from public-affairs software company Quorum reveals. The report breaks out separate rankings for the most frequent X users in the Senate and in the House.

Indeed, Cruz let his fingers do the talking 6,822 times during the year. That's 2,329 more times than his next-closest rival in the X sweepstakes, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, and 3,015 times more than U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who ended up in third place.

Meanwhile, Austin-San Antonio U.S. Rep. Chip Roy — another Texas firebrand known for spouting outrageous comments — was the House member who blasted out the most tweets, according to Quorum. Roy's 7,517 record was followed by U.S. Reps. Don Bacon, R-Nebraska, and Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, who tweeted 6,849 and 4,779 times, respectively.

Quorum conducted its analysis to see whether members of Congress had curtailed their use of X since it was taken over by Elon Musk. Since the purchase, the billionaire has ushered in a cavalcade of unpopular changes, including opening the floodgates for more hate speech on the platform.

As it turns out, federal lawmakers pulled back their use of X this year, but not by much. Their number of tweets is down just 7% since 2022, the data show.

Lawmakers from both parties used X with almost equal frequency last year, according to Quorum. Democrats posted a total of 2% more times than Republicans during the year.

Eight of the 10 senators with the most number of tweets are in the GOP. In contrast, six of the top 10 House members were Democrats.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio-area man going to prison after urging people to 'blow up infrastructure'

By Sanford Nowlin

A Castroville resident has been sentenced on a federal weapons charge.

San Antonio native Kim Wolfe's HGTV series returns for second season

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio native Kim Wolfe is perhaps best known for her appearance in CBS' hit reality show Survivor.

Texas Nationalist Movement wastes time getting 'TEXIT' on Republican primary ballot

By Michael Karlis

The Texas Nationalist Movement delivered 170,097 signatures to state's Republican Party headquarters last week supporting a referendum on secession.

San Antonio Police Department to conduct bomb squad training this week

By Michael Karlis

SAPD's bomb squad trainings will take place on Tuesday morning and Wednesday afternoon.

Also in News

San Antonio native Kim Wolfe's HGTV series returns for second season

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio native Kim Wolfe is perhaps best known for her appearance in CBS' hit reality show Survivor.

San Antonio Police Department to conduct bomb squad training this week

By Michael Karlis

SAPD's bomb squad trainings will take place on Tuesday morning and Wednesday afternoon.

San Antonio-area man going to prison after urging people to 'blow up infrastructure'

By Sanford Nowlin

A Castroville resident has been sentenced on a federal weapons charge.

Growth in specialized housing struggles to keep pace with city's removal of encampments

By Stephanie Koithan

David Farley, 64, has been chronically homeless his whole life. “Lots of people get us wrong,” he said.
More

Digital Issue

December 13, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us