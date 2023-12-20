Ted Cruz, Chip Roy tweet more than anyone else in Congress

click to enlarge
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, both Texas Republicans, just couldn't get enough tweet time in 2023.
If it seems like U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, who's known for tweeting voluminous amounts of stupid shit
, is perpetually on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that may not be far from the case.
The Texas Republican tweeted more than any other senator in 2023, a new analysis
from public-affairs software company Quorum reveals. The report breaks out separate rankings for the most frequent X users in the Senate and in the House.
Indeed, Cruz let his fingers do the talking 6,822 times during the year. That's 2,329 more times than his next-closest rival in the X sweepstakes, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, and 3,015 times more than U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who ended up in third place.
Meanwhile, Austin-San Antonio U.S. Rep. Chip Roy — another Texas firebrand known for spouting outrageous comments
— was the House member who blasted out the most tweets, according to Quorum. Roy's 7,517 record was followed by U.S. Reps. Don Bacon, R-Nebraska, and Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, who tweeted 6,849 and 4,779 times, respectively.
Quorum conducted its analysis to see whether members of Congress had curtailed their use of X since it was taken over by Elon Musk. Since the purchase, the billionaire has ushered in a cavalcade of unpopular changes, including opening the floodgates
for more hate speech on the platform.
As it turns out, federal lawmakers pulled back their use of X this year, but not by much. Their number of tweets is down just 7% since 2022, the data show.
Lawmakers from both parties used X with almost equal frequency last year, according to Quorum. Democrats posted a total of 2% more times than Republicans during the year.
Eight of the 10 senators with the most number of tweets are in the GOP. In contrast, six of the top 10 House members were Democrats.
