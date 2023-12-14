LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Texas billionaire Elon Musk launching new university in Austin, according to filing

Musk previously teased establishing the Texas Institute of Technology and Science, or TITS.

By on Thu, Dec 14, 2023 at 11:34 am

Elon Musk's new university would focus on teaching science, technology, engineering, and math, according to recent tax filings.
WIkimedia Commons / Daniel Oberhaus
Elon Musk's new university would focus on teaching science, technology, engineering, and math, according to recent tax filings.
Billionaire and Texas transplant Elon Musk plans to set up his own university in Austin, according to recent tax filings.

The university will be funded by a $100 million donation from Musk to a charity called The Foundation, according to the paperwork. The money will go to creating a primary and secondary school before expanding into a full-fledged institution of higher education that will focus on science, technology, engineering and math, documents state.

Although Musk has released no official name for the school, the Tesla CEO previously teased launching a university called the Texas Institute of Technology and Science, or TITS.

Joking aside, Musk's new school plans to seek accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, according to the tax filings.

The documents don't outline a timetable for when the campus will enroll its inaugural class. However, The Foundation is in the process of hiring an executive director, teachers and administrators, according to the filings.

It’s not the first time Musk has tried to create something out of thin air in Texas.

In March, Musk said that he was building his own “Texas utopia” outside of Austin and had consulted controversy-plagued rapper Kanye West in the design process. Not much has been heard about Musk’s  town since.

