Texas drivers are among the nation's worst, according to new study

The Lone Star State recorded high totals of fatal drunk-driving and drowsy-driving crashes.

By on Wed, May 22, 2024 at 12:27 pm

Drunk-driving and drowsy-driving collisions are a big problem in Texas, data suggest.
Shutterstock / Bilanol
Drunk-driving and drowsy-driving collisions are a big problem in Texas, data suggest.
Everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, apparently including the number of lousy drivers.

A new study by Forbes Advisor ranked Texas drivers as third-worst in the nation. The results of the financial media group's analysis come just ahead of the Memorial Day holiday, which is expected to bring a surge of highway traffic nationwide.

Forbes Advisor compared all 50 states using 2022 data across a variety of metrics. Factors including the number of drunk or distracted drivers involved in fatal car accidents weighed heavily on the rankings, while others such as DUI arrests and speeding also influenced the final scores.

The Lone Star State had the second-highest number of drunk drivers involved in fatal car accidents, with 8.32 per 100,000 licensed drivers. Beyond that, the state also struggles with drowsy driving. It ranked fourth-highest for fatal car accidents involving drowsy motorists, at 1.29 per 100,000 licensed drivers.

Additionally, when it comes to speeding and racing, Texas shifts into sixth gear. Those behaviors were linked to 6.67 fatal accidents per 100,000 licensed drivers.

Texas is also notable for its ranking in other dangerous driving behaviors. It holds the tenth-highest rate of fatal accidents involving distracted drivers (1.91 per 100,000 licensed drivers), and the tenth-highest rate of fatal car accidents involving drivers who disobeyed traffic signs, signals or officers (1.23 per 100,000 licensed drivers).

However, Texas isn't the only state where things get wild behind the wheel.

New Mexico tops Forbes' list for worst drivers. That state had the highest number of fatal car accidents involving distracted motorists, at 10.16 per 100,000 licensed drivers. An accompanying study also reveals that New Mexico has the third-highest overall rate of fatal car accidents, with 25.65 per 100,000 licensed drivers.

Perhaps the roads aren't as enchanting in the Land of Enchantment as the state's nickname suggests.

Support Us