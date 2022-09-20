Texas experienced more power outages than any other state over the past 20 years, report says

The report hits with Texas still reckoning with the causes and effects of 2020's catastrophic Winter Storm Uri.

By on Tue, Sep 20, 2022 at 11:48 am

click to enlarge Locally, CPS Energy customers only experienced about 3 hours without power on average, the third lowest among utilities in Texas with over 250,000 customers. - Courtesy Photo / ERCOT
Courtesy Photo / ERCOT
Locally, CPS Energy customers only experienced about 3 hours without power on average, the third lowest among utilities in Texas with over 250,000 customers.
Over the past 20 years, Texas experienced more power outages than any other U.S. state, according to a recent study by environmental advocacy group Climate Central.

What's more, the report's authors warn that blackouts are likely to become more common nationwide as climate change drives an increase in extreme weather events.

The report hits with Texas still reckoning with the causes and effects of 2020's catastrophic Winter Storm Uri. During that disaster — one of the costliest in state history — Texas' power grid collapsed, plunging millions into darkness and leaving hundreds dead. 

Although the Republican-led Texas legislature enacted reforms in the wake of Uri, many critics argue they didn't go far enough or acknowledge the effects of climate change. Many consumers rode out heat waves this summer amid worries the overtaxed grid would flatline again.

Of the 1,542 weather-related outages documented in the U.S. over the study's 20-year analysis, 180 were in Texas. Michigan ranked second with 132 and California third with 129.

Of all major power outages nationally, the study attributed 83% to weather-related events such as winter storms, tropical cyclones and other extremes. Climate change is making all of those weather conditions more common, the report notes.

U.S. residents experienced 64% more major power outages between 2011 and 2021 than during the previous decade, according to Climate Central. During the most recent decade, the average annual number of power outages specifically related to weather events also shot up by 78%.

"As extreme weather events become more common and electrical infrastructure continues to age, the number of outages is only likely to increase," the group said in its report.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has a blinding yellow bathroom

This home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista historic area comes with a blinding yellow bathroom
An eclectic San Antonio home with a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market with a price cut

A San Antonio home with mosaic ceilings and a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market
This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

News Slideshows

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has a blinding yellow bathroom

This home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista historic area comes with a blinding yellow bathroom
An eclectic San Antonio home with a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market with a price cut

A San Antonio home with mosaic ceilings and a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market
This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

News Slideshows

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has a blinding yellow bathroom

This home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista historic area comes with a blinding yellow bathroom
An eclectic San Antonio home with a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market with a price cut

A San Antonio home with mosaic ceilings and a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market
This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

Trending

LULAC offers cash for ID of woman who lured San Antonio migrants onto Martha's Vineyard flights

By Sanford Nowlin

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken credit for flying 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard.

San Antonio archbishop says Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's migrant busing 'offends God'

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio archbishop says Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's migrant busing 'offends God'

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz admits on Fox News that transporting migrants across state lines is illegal

By Michael Karlis

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz made the statement Friday during a Fox News appearance.

Bexar County sheriff launches criminal probe of flights stranding migrants in Martha's Vineyard

By Sanford Nowlin

Sheriff Javier Salazar speaks during Monday's news conference.

Also in News

Assclown Alert: Racing to the bottom with Govs. Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis

By Sanford Nowlin

Just look at these two. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was clearly doing his best to keep up with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last week.

As Banned Books Week celebrates its 40th anniversary, it's time to unequivocally condemn censorship

By Mickey Huff

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Banned Books Week.

Plane possibly carrying more migrants from San Antonio en route to Joe Biden's vacation home

By Michael Karlis

People at San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center line up for provisions from Catholic Charities.

Bexar County sheriff launches criminal probe of flights stranding migrants in Martha's Vineyard

By Sanford Nowlin

Sheriff Javier Salazar speaks during Monday's news conference.
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us