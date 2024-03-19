Texas is among the worst states for women financially relative to men

That new study by Forbes Advisor ranked Texas as the third-worst state for women financially relative to men.
To determine the rankings, researchers analyzed data on metrics including median income, percent of six-figure earners and unemployment rates for all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Their verdict wasn't rosy for Texas women.
Among the findings:
- Texas women’s median earnings only account for 75% of men’s, giving the state the nation's 13th-largest wage gap.
- Texas has the 10th-largest percentage point difference between the percentage of women and men who earn six figures. Only 13.19% of women working full time make more than that amount, compared to nearly a quarter of men.
- The Lone State State has fewer women-owned businesses (21.48%) than those owned by men (59.81%). That's the 30th-largest percentage point difference in business ownership.
What's more, the state's Republican leadership actively works to block new federal workplace protections. For example, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton recently won a court battle to stop a landmark piece of federal legislation offering additional workplace protections for pregnant people.
