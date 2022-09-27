Texas Republicans celebrate election of Italy's far-right, anti-immigrant prime minster

Meloni and her Brothers of Italy Party took power in an election on Sunday. Although the far-right, anti-immigrant, and anti-LGBTQ political movement's origins derive from fascist dictator Benito Mussolini's reign, it didn't stop Texas GOP members from celebrating the triumph of Italy's first far-right government since World War II.
Following Sunday's release of the election results, Huffines —a former state senator — issued a press release describing Meloni, Italy's first woman prime minister, as a "cultural warrior." He also compared her favorably to Hungarian autocrat Victor Orban — another favorite among U.S. conservatives.
"The Italians have unearthed their swords of liberty; now, the global elitists are truly scared," Huffines wrote. "The plan for a one-world government just got a little more complicated."
Texas stands with Italian conservative culture warrior, @GiorgiaMeloni: pic.twitter.com/euLCvic4Gm— Don Huffines (@DonHuffines) September 26, 2022
Cruz also joined in the adulation, retweeting a clip of one of Meloni's speeches, where the far-right leader vows to "defend God, country and family."
It's unclear whether Texas' junior senator is aware that the phrase used by Meloni is the same mantra of Mussolini's National Fascist Party. Nonetheless, Cruz shared the tweet, simply writing "spectacular."
spectacular https://t.co/pvWS4Txg5B— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 26, 2022
John Huffman, mayor of the Dallas suburb of Southlake, also retweeted the same clip, adding that he's "never heard any politician so perfectly explain what we're up against."
When Huffman was subsequently called out on Twitter by Fort Worth Star-Telegram columnist Bud Kennedy, the Southlake Mayor responded by labeling his Twitter critics "trolls."
The Republicans' praise for Meloni comes after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whom some have described as neo-nazi, received a standing ovation at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas over the summer.
Apparently the trolls are upset that I retweeted a speech (which was great BTW) by the new Italian PM.— Mayor John Huffman (@JohnRHuffman) September 26, 2022
Considering these are the same people that spend all day calling me an *AcTuAL fAScIsT*, I’ve concluded they are full of it as usual and will move on about my day 👍 https://t.co/7cI3HIGpi7
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.