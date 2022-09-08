Texas teacher fired after she told her class to call pedophiles 'minor attracted persons'

Some parents and one school board member argue that the comment captured on video was taken out of context.

By on Thu, Sep 8, 2022 at 12:44 pm

click to enlarge El Paso high school teacher Amber Parker will be able to appeal the decision. - UnSplash / Ivan Aleksic
UnSplash / Ivan Aleksic
El Paso high school teacher Amber Parker will be able to appeal the decision.
The El Paso ISD School Board voted unanimously on Tuesday to ax a district teacher who was caught on video last week encouraging her students to refer to pedophiles as "minor-attracted persons," or "MAPs,"  the El Paso Times reports.

The clip, which has made the rounds on Twitter, appears to show high school teacher Amber Parker telling students not to judge those attracted to minors.
"Stop it. We're not going to call them that," Parker can be heard telling her students. "We're going to call them MAPs. Minor-attracted persons. So, don't judge people because they want to have sex with a 5 year old."

However, some parents of Parker's students defended the instructor, saying the remarks were taken out of context, according to the El Paso Times.

El Paso ISD board member Daniel Call echoed these sentiments in a Facebook post, writing that the comments were part of a class exercise to prepare the students for reading The Crucible, a book about the Salem witch trials, MySA reports.

"After hearing from some of the students that were in the class, including my own nephew, I believe now that the teacher that appeared to be promoting and normalizing pedophilia was pretending to advocate a position she didn't actually believe in order challenge the students in preparation for them reading the book The Crucible," Call wrote.

Even so, school board president Al Velarde said during the Tuesday meeting that the investigation into the matter was complete and that the district would follow the termination guidelines outlined by the Texas Education Agency, according to El Paso broadcaster KFOX14.

Parker will have the ability to appeal the decision.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn
This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market

This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market
Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

News Slideshows

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn
This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market

This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market
Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

News Slideshows

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn
This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market

This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market
Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

Trending

San Antonio mural shows Ted Cruz squeezing Gov. Abbott's baby bump — and Twitter goes wild

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio mural shows Ted Cruz squeezing Gov. Abbott's baby bump — and Twitter goes wild

San Antonio teacher fired for 'unprofessional' comment captured on video

By Michael Karlis

Edgewood ISD officials said it terminated a teacher at E.T. Wrenn Middle School over a comment directed to a student.

Controversial church moved off Mahncke Park campus, San Antonio ISD head tells residents

By Sanford Nowlin

Controversial church moved off Mahncke Park campus, San Antonio ISD head tells residents

WWE Royal Rumble to return to San Antonio's Alamodome in January

By Michael Karlis

January's Royal Rumble will mark the Alamodome's third time to host the event.

Also in News

San Antonio-area advocacy group to hold Vanessa Guillén memorial 5K and vigil Sept. 30

By Nina Rangel

Texas soldier Vanessa Guillén's 2020 disappearance and murder shocked the nation and ignited a movement to end military sexual trauma.

Medical examiner rules death of missing San Antonio woman Christina Powell an accident

By Michael Karlis

SAPD did not find the body of Chrissy Powell, 39, until 18 days after her disappearance .

San Antonio mural shows Ted Cruz squeezing Gov. Abbott's baby bump — and Twitter goes wild

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio mural shows Ted Cruz squeezing Gov. Abbott's baby bump — and Twitter goes wild

WWE Royal Rumble to return to San Antonio's Alamodome in January

By Michael Karlis

January's Royal Rumble will mark the Alamodome's third time to host the event.
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us