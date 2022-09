Texas teacher fired after she told her class to call pedophiles 'minor attracted persons'

click to enlarge UnSplash / Ivan Aleksic El Paso high school teacher Amber Parker will be able to appeal the decision.

A teacher in Texas telling her students to not use the word peaodophile and to use map(minor attracted person) instead if an adult is attracted to a 12 year old,this is sickening 🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/P5tmjaE7Ky — undisputed champ (@undisputedcha14) August 31, 2022

The El Paso ISD School Board voted unanimously on Tuesday to ax a district teacher who was caught on video last week encouraging her students to refer to pedophiles as "minor-attracted persons," or "MAPs," the El Paso Times reports The clip, which has made the rounds on Twitter, appears to show high school teacher Amber Parker telling students not to judge those attracted to minors."Stop it. We're not going to call them that," Parker can be heard telling her students. "We're going to call them MAPs. Minor-attracted persons. So, don't judge people because they want to have sex with a 5 year old."However, some parents of Parker's students defended the instructor, saying the remarks were taken out of context, according to theEl Paso ISD board member Daniel Call echoed these sentiments in a Facebook post , writing that the comments were part of a class exercise to prepare the students for readinga book about the Salem witch trials, MySA reports "After hearing from some of the students that were in the class, including my own nephew, I believe now that the teacher that appeared to be promoting and normalizing pedophilia was pretending to advocate a position she didn't actually believe in order challenge the students in preparation for them reading the book," Call wrote.Even so, school board president Al Velarde said during the Tuesday meeting that the investigation into the matter was complete and that the district would follow the termination guidelines outlined by the Texas Education Agency, according to El Paso broadcaster KFOX14 Parker will have the ability to appeal the decision.