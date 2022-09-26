Coach Gregg Popovich warns San Antonio Spurs fans not to plan on a championship season

'Nobody here should go to Vegas with the thought of betting on us to win that championship,' Pop told reporters on Monday.

By on Mon, Sep 26, 2022 at 4:24 pm

San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Greg Popovich didn't comment on whether this will be his final season in the league, but said that whoever comes after him will have an opportunity to bring the team "to the next level." - Facebook / San Antonio Spurs
Facebook / San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Greg Popovich didn't comment on whether this will be his final season in the league, but said that whoever comes after him will have an opportunity to bring the team "to the next level."
Spurs fans may need to brace themselves for another lackluster season. After all, Coach Gregg Popovich himself joked Monday that no one should bet money that the team has a shot at landing a sixth NBA championship.

"Nobody here should go to Vegas with the thought of betting on us to win that championship," Popovich quipped at the team's media day, garnering chuckles from reporters.
The Silver and Black are coming off a third season of missing the playoffs, and betting-analysis site NBA Bet projects the team will have the league's lowest win total this season.
Popovich, who's entering his 27th year as head coach of the Spurs, emphasized that his goal right now is to develop players rather than expect a championship season.

"The point is to develop this group and give them the best possible opportunity to have long NBA careers and enjoy the hell out of it," Popovich said. "And whoever comes after me will have an opportunity to take them to the next level."

It's unclear whether the 76-year-old league veteran was hinting at retirement in that statement. However, he did mention to Express-News sports reporter Tom Orsborn that his "paycheck" is what drove him to return to the Spurs coaching staff year after year.
 Even so, it's been rumored that the 2022-2023 season, which is also celebrating the franchise's 50th anniversary, could be Popovich's last as head coach.

Noticeably absent from Popovich's press conference was any mention of former Spurs assistant coach Ime Udoka, who was suspended from his role as the head coach of the Boston Celtics last week after he was discovered to have been involved in an intimate relationship with a Celtics staffer.

Popovich also didn't mention anything about Lakers Point Guard Russel Westbrook. The Spurs are rumored to be one of the top contenders for a trade that could bring the NBA All-Star to the Alamo City.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

All the NSFW fun we saw at San Antonio's 2nd Annual Wild West Burlesque show

All the NSFW fun we saw at San Antonio's 2nd Annual Wild West Burlesque show
Bracken UMC Pumpkin Patch 20377 FM 2252, (830) 606-6717, facebook.com/BrackenUMCPumpkinPatch Bracken UMC's pumpkin patch is open daily throughout October, from 4-7 p.m. on Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday-Sunday. The church is also hosting a Fall Fest and Patch or Treat on October 22. Photo via Instagram / _royalchambers

25 corn mazes and pumpkin patches within driving distance of San Antonio
Confluence Park 310 W. Mitchell St., (210) 224-2694, sariverfound.org Confluence Park features winding riverside trails that are perfect for biking, walking and jogging. Along the riverbanks, you can find various works of art and educational plaques. It also has a sweet, Instagram-worthy pavilion. Photo via Instagram / theredatom

22 scenic San Antonio-area parks to visit for a breath of fresh air this fall
Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame

Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame

Arts Slideshows

All the NSFW fun we saw at San Antonio's 2nd Annual Wild West Burlesque show

All the NSFW fun we saw at San Antonio's 2nd Annual Wild West Burlesque show
Bracken UMC Pumpkin Patch 20377 FM 2252, (830) 606-6717, facebook.com/BrackenUMCPumpkinPatch Bracken UMC's pumpkin patch is open daily throughout October, from 4-7 p.m. on Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday-Sunday. The church is also hosting a Fall Fest and Patch or Treat on October 22. Photo via Instagram / _royalchambers

25 corn mazes and pumpkin patches within driving distance of San Antonio
Confluence Park 310 W. Mitchell St., (210) 224-2694, sariverfound.org Confluence Park features winding riverside trails that are perfect for biking, walking and jogging. Along the riverbanks, you can find various works of art and educational plaques. It also has a sweet, Instagram-worthy pavilion. Photo via Instagram / theredatom

22 scenic San Antonio-area parks to visit for a breath of fresh air this fall
Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame

Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame

Arts Slideshows

All the NSFW fun we saw at San Antonio's 2nd Annual Wild West Burlesque show

All the NSFW fun we saw at San Antonio's 2nd Annual Wild West Burlesque show
Bracken UMC Pumpkin Patch 20377 FM 2252, (830) 606-6717, facebook.com/BrackenUMCPumpkinPatch Bracken UMC's pumpkin patch is open daily throughout October, from 4-7 p.m. on Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday-Sunday. The church is also hosting a Fall Fest and Patch or Treat on October 22. Photo via Instagram / _royalchambers

25 corn mazes and pumpkin patches within driving distance of San Antonio
Confluence Park 310 W. Mitchell St., (210) 224-2694, sariverfound.org Confluence Park features winding riverside trails that are perfect for biking, walking and jogging. Along the riverbanks, you can find various works of art and educational plaques. It also has a sweet, Instagram-worthy pavilion. Photo via Instagram / theredatom

22 scenic San Antonio-area parks to visit for a breath of fresh air this fall
Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame

Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame

Trending

San Antonio River Authority giving away 100 native trees this Saturday

By Michael Karlis

The event will include educational workshops to learn more about the local river basin.

Artpace exhibition 'Our Step, Our Hope' showcases art from San Antonio's South Korean sister city

By Marco Aquino

Youngsung Hwang, Family Story.

The Pastie Pops will bare it all at the Burlesque & Variety Show at San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

By Kelly Nelson

The Pastie Pops will bare it all at the Burlesque &amp; Variety Show at San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Haunted Oaks spook house returning to San Antonio's Rolling Oaks Mall for second year

By Nina Rangel

Visitors recoil in terror last year as they visit Haunted Oaks.

Also in Arts

Artpace exhibition 'Our Step, Our Hope' showcases art from San Antonio's South Korean sister city

By Marco Aquino

Youngsung Hwang, Family Story.

San Antonians can explore downtown on foot or on wheels at Síclovía Sunday

By Macks Cook

Participants can enjoy Síclovía on foot, on skates, by bike and even with their pets.

The Pastie Pops will bare it all at the Burlesque & Variety Show at San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

By Kelly Nelson

The Pastie Pops will bare it all at the Burlesque &amp; Variety Show at San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

'America's Favorite Husband' Steve Treviño brings family-themed stand-up to San Antonio this week

By Kiko Martinez

One of Treviño's jokes is currently popular on TikTok.
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us