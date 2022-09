Coach Gregg Popovich warns San Antonio Spurs fans not to plan on a championship season

Facebook / San Antonio Spurs San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Greg Popovich didn't comment on whether this will be his final season in the league, but said that whoever comes after him will have an opportunity to bring the team "to the next level."

NO CHAMPIONSHIP RUN: Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich is setting the expectations for this year’s team VERY LOW. https://t.co/15T4NX9ZPt #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/VriRl76wiO — News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) September 26, 2022

23.5: SAS pic.twitter.com/BeOMVGLH24 — NBABet (@nbabet) July 16, 2022

Pop on what drives him to return year after year: “…My paycheck.” — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) September 26, 2022

Spurs fans may need to brace themselves for another lackluster season. After all, Coach Gregg Popovich himself joked Monday that no one should bet money that the team has a shot at landing a sixth NBA championship."Nobody here should go to Vegas with the thought of betting on us to win that championship," Popovich quipped at the team's media day, garnering chuckles from reporters.The Silver and Black are coming off a third season of missing the playoffs, and betting-analysis site NBA Bet projects the team will have the league's lowest win total this season.Popovich, who's entering his 27th year as head coach of the Spurs, emphasized that his goal right now is to develop players rather than expect a championship season."The point is to develop this group and give them the best possible opportunity to have long NBA careers and enjoy the hell out of it," Popovich said. "And whoever comes after me will have an opportunity to take them to the next level."It's unclear whether the 76-year-old league veteran was hinting at retirement in that statement. However, he did mention tosports reporter Tom Orsborn that his "paycheck" is what drove him to return to the Spurs coaching staff year after year.Even so, it's been rumored that the 2022-2023 season, which is also celebrating the franchise's 50th anniversary , could be Popovich's last as head coach Noticeably absent from Popovich's press conference was any mention of former Spurs assistant coach Ime Udoka, who was suspended from his role as the head coach of the Boston Celtics last week after he was discovered to have been involved in an intimate relationship with a Celtics staffer.Popovich also didn't mention anything about Lakers Point Guard Russel Westbrook. The Spurs are rumored to be one of the top contenders for a trade that could bring the NBA All-Star to the Alamo City