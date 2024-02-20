FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

Despite lousy record, San Antonio Spurs' viewership up 54% over last season

San Antonio experienced the fifth-largest ratings bump in the NBA.

By on Tue, Feb 20, 2024 at 5:33 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Spurs are on track for their worst season sincem1996-97, when they lost 62 games. - Instagram / @spurs
Instagram / @spurs
The Spurs are on track for their worst season sincem1996-97, when they lost 62 games.
Let's face it: now matter how much fun Victor Wembanyama is to watch, the Spurs suck right now.

At 11-44, the Silver and Black looks like it's on track for its worst record since the 1996-97 regular season. Back then, the team finished with 62 losses.

Despite that dismal record and some fans' call for Coach Gregg Popovich to retire, the Spurs' viewership on Bally Sports Southwest is up a whopping 54% from this time last year, according to the latest Nielsen Station Index data tracked by the Sports Business Journal.

Indeed, that's the fifth-largest ratings bump in the NBA. The Spurs trail only the Denver Nuggets (+139%), Minnesota Timberwolves (+107%), Phoenix Suns (+94%) and the Orlando Magic (+76%.)

Even so, it's worth noting that the Nuggets won the NBA Championship last year, and the Phoenix Suns landed Kevin Durant in the middle of last season. Moreover, the young and highly watchable Timberwolves and Magic have far exceeded expectations this season.

So why are people tuning in to the Spurs? Probably because of Wembanyama. (Remember that thing we said about him being fun to watch?)

"Wemby Fever" has gripped the city since the Spurs landed the No. 1 draft pick last May. Since then, murals of the 7-foot-3 phenom have popped up around town, and in January, his jersey ranked as the league's No. 4 best seller so far this season.

UTSA sports marketing prof Ricard Jensen told the Current last summer that Wemby's impact on the city and its franchise will exceed his talent on the court.

"The revenue for the Spurs and their market valuation is going to increase over and over for them," Jensen said. "The whole reason is, if you're an NBA team that has this one-of-a-kind, totally unique international talent, they'll be an asset to your brand that will help the Spurs brand take off exponentially."

Wemby appears to be the gift that keeps giving. Financially, anyway.

Now, if the team could just land a solid point guard.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Wild brawl involving San Antonio's UIW men's basketball team goes viral

By Michael Karlis

A UIW men's hoops player speeds past an opponent.

San Antonio Zoo's Timothy the Hippo enters U.S. presidential race

By Michael Karlis

Timothy for President merchandise is available on the San Antonio Zoo's website.

Studio Visits: The idiosyncratic work of Meg Langhorne explores gods, parables and more

By Anjali Gupta

Judith Beheading Holofernes (After Caravaggio)

San Antonio's Witte Museum offering guided tour of ancient rock-art murals

By Bill Baird

Cave of the White Shaman Speaking of legends of numinous whites, a natural rock shelter near the south border is limned with prehistoric pictures, the most famous of which shows an anthropomorphic white figure flying to the spirit world, as the predominant theory goes. Going to see this ancient visual mythology is strenuous: it&#146;s at the bottom of a steep climb, in South Texas heat, guarded by carpets of cactus. The caves are full of this fantastic rock art, with the largest mural stretching over 4,000 feet. The remote cavern, at the confluence of the Pecos and Rio Grande, is now under the care of San Antonio&#146;s very own Witte Museum. 42535 West U.S. Highway 90, Comstock, TX 78837 Photo via AbrashTX

Also in Arts

San Antonio Zoo's Timothy the Hippo enters U.S. presidential race

By Michael Karlis

Timothy for President merchandise is available on the San Antonio Zoo's website.

San Antonio's Witte Museum offering guided tour of ancient rock-art murals

By Bill Baird

Cave of the White Shaman Speaking of legends of numinous whites, a natural rock shelter near the south border is limned with prehistoric pictures, the most famous of which shows an anthropomorphic white figure flying to the spirit world, as the predominant theory goes. Going to see this ancient visual mythology is strenuous: it&#146;s at the bottom of a steep climb, in South Texas heat, guarded by carpets of cactus. The caves are full of this fantastic rock art, with the largest mural stretching over 4,000 feet. The remote cavern, at the confluence of the Pecos and Rio Grande, is now under the care of San Antonio&#146;s very own Witte Museum. 42535 West U.S. Highway 90, Comstock, TX 78837 Photo via AbrashTX

Comedian Ali Wong brings stand-up tour to San Antonio on the back of awards season success

By Dalia Gulca

Ali Wong will perform at the Majestic Theatre on Feb. 20.

New exhibition at the San Antonio Museum of Art gives insight into the golden age of armor

By Macks Cook

From left: ‘Maximilian’ Field Armor holding a Warhammer for a Horseman; Hans Hörburger the Elder, Comb Morion; Workshops of Wolf and Peter von Speyer or Wolf Peppinghorn, Rennzeug (armor for the ‘joust of war’).
More

Digital Issue

February 7, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us