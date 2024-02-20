Despite lousy record, San Antonio Spurs' viewership up 54% over last season

click to enlarge
The Spurs are on track for their worst season sincem1996-97, when they lost 62 games.
Let's face it: now matter how much fun Victor Wembanyama is to watch, the Spurs suck right now.
At 11-44, the Silver and Black looks like it's on track for its worst record since the 1996-97 regular season. Back then, the team finished with 62 losses.
Despite that dismal record and some fans' call for Coach Gregg Popovich to retire, the Spurs' viewership on Bally Sports Southwest is up a whopping 54% from this time last year, according to the latest Nielsen Station Index data tracked by the Sports Business Journal.
Indeed, that's the fifth-largest ratings bump in the NBA. The Spurs trail only the Denver Nuggets (+139%), Minnesota Timberwolves (+107%), Phoenix Suns (+94%) and the Orlando Magic (+76%.)
Even so, it's worth noting that the Nuggets won the NBA Championship last year, and the Phoenix Suns landed Kevin Durant in the middle of last season. Moreover, the young and highly watchable Timberwolves and Magic have far exceeded expectations this season.
So why are people tuning in to the Spurs? Probably because of Wembanyama. (Remember that thing we said about him being fun to watch?)
"Wemby Fever" has gripped the city since the Spurs landed the No. 1 draft pick last May. Since then, murals
of the 7-foot-3 phenom have popped up around town, and in January, his jersey ranked as the league's No. 4 best seller
so far this season.
UTSA sports marketing prof Ricard Jensen told the Current
last summer that Wemby's impact on the city and its franchise will exceed his talent on the court.
"The revenue for the Spurs and their market valuation is going to increase over and over for them," Jensen said. "The whole reason is, if you're an NBA team that has this one-of-a-kind, totally unique international talent, they'll be an asset to your brand that will help the Spurs brand take off exponentially."
Wemby appears to be the gift that keeps giving. Financially, anyway.
Now, if the team could just land a solid point guard.
