San Antonio sports-talk radio hosts team up for new podcast

Mike Taylor and Rudy Jay are the latest San Antonio radio personalities to jump from broadcast to the internet.

By on Thu, Jan 18, 2024 at 4:03 pm

click to enlarge Mike Taylor (left) and Rudy "Jay" Johnson (right) promote the launch of their new podcast in a video shared online. - X / MikeTaylorShow
X / MikeTaylorShow
Mike Taylor (left) and Rudy "Jay" Johnson (right) promote the launch of their new podcast in a video shared online.
Popular San Antonio sports-talk radio hosts Mike Taylor and Rudy Jay are teaming up for a new podcast scheduled to launch later this month.

The In the Building  podcast, featuring Taylor and Rudy Jay, whose real name is Rudy Johnson, will premiere on the Love You Hard YouTube channel at 11 a.m. Jan. 22. The show will stream every weekday at that time and also be available on Spotify, Apple, Amazon, Google and iHeartRadio.

"I've been wanting to work with Rudy for over 10 years," Taylor said in a statement. "I never thought the opportunity would come."

Taylor previously hosted the Mike Taylor Show on iHeartRadio's The Ticket 760 before departing to last June. Meanwhile, Johnson announced his departure from his show on 94.1 San Antonio's Sports Star on Jan. 12.

"This is a long time coming," Johnson said in a statement. "It's long overdue."

Executive producer and co-founder of Love You Hard TV, Lawrence Goynes, said in a statement that his decision to bring on Johnson largely stemmed from the success other internet sports talk shows, including Mike Taylor Live and the Three Cents Podcast.

Taylor and Johnson are the latest San Antonio radio hosts to jump from broadcast to the internet. Former San Antonio Sports Star host Mike Jimenez joined the Alamo City Podcast Network, also on YouTube, after being laid off by the network last summer.

