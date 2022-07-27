Best Of 2022

Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover
Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover

Best Family Attraction: San Antonio Zoo

Best Family Attraction

Winner: San Antonio Zoo

3903 N. St. Mary's St.

(210) 734-7184

sazoo.org

It isn't just San Antonio families that love our zoo — in addition to winning this category twice in a row, it was named the best zoo in the state by the Texas Travel Awards this year. In operation since 1914, the local attraction is home to hundreds of animal species on its over 50-acre campus. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums and works with other organizations around the world to conserve wildlife as part of its mission. In the fall of 2021, the zoo opened the new Neotropica realm, which features an updated habitat for endangered jaguars. An overhead catwalk allows the jaguars to traverse between two habitats. Other updates include a new 4D Theater and the renovation of the F.C. Hixon Bird House.

2. Six Flags Fiesta Texas

17000 Interstate 10 West

(210) 697-5050

sixflags.com/fiestatexas

3. Morgan's Wonderland

5223 David Edwards Drive

(210) 495-5888

morganswonderland.com

