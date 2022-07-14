Black Rifle Coffee Co. names new executive ahead of San Antonio expansion

click to enlarge
Black Rifle Coffee Co. is co-headquartered in San Antonio.
Ahead of its massive Midwest and Texas expansion, San Antonio-tied Black Rifle Coffee Co. announced it is now calling on the expertise of Roland Smith, the company’s newly-appointed Executive Chairman of the Board. A restaurant and retail industry vet, Smith is poised to help with the chain's expansion plans.
A spokesperson for the veteran-focused brand told the Current
that Smith, who previously served as a director on the Board, has had his role expanded to Executive Chairman of the Board. The new, expanded role will allow Smith to work more closely with the management team to fulfill the company’s projected growth plans.
The change in Smith’s role comes three months after details surrounding a new Live Oak location
for Black Rifle emerged via a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The new location, on Interstate 35 near the city's only IKEA store, is expected to open in early 2023.
The company is also planning an outpost on the far West Side, at Portranco Road and Loop 1604 North. The two new spots are part of a plan to open seven new San Antonio locations by the end of 2023
.
The Utah-based chain — which makes its veteran-owned status a key part of its brand — maintains corporate offices in both San Antonio and Salt Lake City. In December, it announced plans to fund a national expansion via a $225 million public stock offering.
Current co-CEO Evan Hafer will relinquish his executive board position to Smith but will continue to serve as CEO and a member of the board. Co-CEO Tom Davin also will remain with the company.
Keeping with the pattern of previous hires, Smith is a U.S. Army veteran, whose time includes service in the Transportation and Aviation Corps. According to his LinkedIn profile, Smith served as CEO for Arby's Restaurant Group, The Wendy's Co. and Office Depot.
Black Rifle already operates a two San Antonio-area locations, one on Bitters Road and another in Boerne.
