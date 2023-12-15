LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Boerne's The Rill Eatery & Bar closing after 3 months of service

The restaurant opened this summer in the former location of Little Gretel, a long-running German restaurant in the San Antonio bedroom community.

By on Fri, Dec 15, 2023 at 12:51 pm

The Rill Eatery & Bar opened this summer in the space formerly occupied by German restaurant Little Gretel.
Screen Capture / Google Street View
The Rill Eatery & Bar opened this summer in the space formerly occupied by German restaurant Little Gretel.
Boerne's Rill Eatery & Bar is closing just three months after setting up shop to serve burgers and elevated bar food in the San Antonio bedroom community.

The family-friendly dining spot's last day of service will be this Sunday, according to a Facebook post. The owners also thanked the community for their support in the message, which was posted Thursday.


The Rill took over the building at 518 River Road that housed longtime German restaurant Little Gretel until it shut down this spring. Along with burger sliders, the new spot offered flatbread pizzas, charcuterie boards and "Texas-style egg rolls."

The Rill’s online announcement didn't include a reason for its closure. However, management said the restaurant will sell wine bottles at a 20% discount between now and Sunday.

