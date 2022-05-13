Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Livestreamed Car Crash, El Honky Tonk: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Harrowing livestream video shows a suspected drunk driver plowing into a North Side bar's patio.

By on Fri, May 13, 2022 at 3:11 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio’s newest country bar, El Honky Tonk, is now open. - INSTAGRAM / ELHONKYTONK
Instagram / elhonkytonk
San Antonio’s newest country bar, El Honky Tonk, is now open.
The Current's most-read food news this week primarily centered around new openings and future prospects, among those plans for a dog-focused beer garden near USAA and a downtown bar with an Urban Cowboy vibe.

One outlier, which topped our list of most-read posts, showed harrowing livestream footage of a suspected drunk driver plowing into a North Side bar's patio. Thankfully, no one was hurt, although the footage is a trip to watch.

Read on for more details.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Niki’s Tokyo Inn 819 W Hildebrand Ave, (210) 736-5471, facebook.com/nikis.tokyo.inn Incredibly authentic with tatami-style seating, Niki’s Tokyo Inn is a solid choice for genuine Japanese eats. Whether you take a seat on the floor or grab a stool at the bar, you can enjoy freshly-made sushi and other classic Japanese dishes all by your lonesome. Photo via Instagram / mrs.a_w15

The 27 best places in San Antonio to eat when you're alone
Bun 'N' Barrel 1150 Austin Hwy., (210) 828-2829, bunnbarrel.com Whatever you may think about it, the fact remains that Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has paid a visit to Bun ‘N’ Barrel. As part of the “Grillin’ and Smokin’” episode, Guy Fieri stopped by the longtime drive-in for the burgers and smoked brisket made with Thai heat. Photo via Instagram / moneyshotphoto

These San Antonio restaurants and chefs have been featured on national TV shows
The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022

The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022
All the beautiful people —&nbsp;and tasty food —&nbsp;we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022

All the beautiful people — and tasty food — we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

Niki’s Tokyo Inn 819 W Hildebrand Ave, (210) 736-5471, facebook.com/nikis.tokyo.inn Incredibly authentic with tatami-style seating, Niki’s Tokyo Inn is a solid choice for genuine Japanese eats. Whether you take a seat on the floor or grab a stool at the bar, you can enjoy freshly-made sushi and other classic Japanese dishes all by your lonesome. Photo via Instagram / mrs.a_w15

The 27 best places in San Antonio to eat when you're alone
Bun 'N' Barrel 1150 Austin Hwy., (210) 828-2829, bunnbarrel.com Whatever you may think about it, the fact remains that Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has paid a visit to Bun ‘N’ Barrel. As part of the “Grillin’ and Smokin’” episode, Guy Fieri stopped by the longtime drive-in for the burgers and smoked brisket made with Thai heat. Photo via Instagram / moneyshotphoto

These San Antonio restaurants and chefs have been featured on national TV shows
The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022

The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022
All the beautiful people —&nbsp;and tasty food —&nbsp;we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022

All the beautiful people — and tasty food — we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

Niki’s Tokyo Inn 819 W Hildebrand Ave, (210) 736-5471, facebook.com/nikis.tokyo.inn Incredibly authentic with tatami-style seating, Niki’s Tokyo Inn is a solid choice for genuine Japanese eats. Whether you take a seat on the floor or grab a stool at the bar, you can enjoy freshly-made sushi and other classic Japanese dishes all by your lonesome. Photo via Instagram / mrs.a_w15

The 27 best places in San Antonio to eat when you're alone
Bun 'N' Barrel 1150 Austin Hwy., (210) 828-2829, bunnbarrel.com Whatever you may think about it, the fact remains that Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has paid a visit to Bun ‘N’ Barrel. As part of the “Grillin’ and Smokin’” episode, Guy Fieri stopped by the longtime drive-in for the burgers and smoked brisket made with Thai heat. Photo via Instagram / moneyshotphoto

These San Antonio restaurants and chefs have been featured on national TV shows
The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022

The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022
All the beautiful people —&nbsp;and tasty food —&nbsp;we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022

All the beautiful people — and tasty food — we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022

Trending

San Antonio karaoke host’s livestream captures driver smashing into bar patio

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio karaoke host’s livestream captures driver smashing into bar patio

San Antonio bar Tony's Siesta to host Ilegal Mezcal pop-up with tattoos and rock show

By Nina Rangel

Ilegal Mezcal will bring its traveling pop-up Bar Ilegal to San Antonio's Lonesome Rose.

Owners of San Antonio's Green Lantern, Box Car open Witness, a new UTSA-area nightspot

By Nina Rangel

Witness has taken over the space that once housed coffeehouse, bar and restaurant concept Study Space.

Longtime San Antonio eatery Mi Tierra unveils altar to local celebrity Hispanic Elvis

By Nina Rangel

Mi Tierra unveiled a massive tribute to the late icon, featuring six life-size cutouts.

Also in Food & Drink

Choice Chinese: Whether tackling traditional or modern takes on Sichuan cuisine, Dashi excels

By Ron Bechtol

Choice Chinese: Whether tackling traditional or modern takes on Sichuan cuisine, Dashi excels

San Antonio bars and restaurants sold $74.3 million in booze this March, more than in years

By Michael Karlis

Smoke BBQ + Skybar was one of the most popular spots to grab a drink in March 2022, selling $520,402 worth of booze.

Let's Get Dank: San Antonio brewers are cranking out a bevy of 4/20-ready IPAs

By Jeremy Banas

Weathered Souls' SpottieOttieHopalicious IPA.

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us