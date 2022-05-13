Livestreamed Car Crash, El Honky Tonk: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Instagram / elhonkytonk San Antonio’s newest country bar, El Honky Tonk, is now open.

The's most-read food news this week primarily centered around new openings and future prospects, among those plans for a dog-focused beer garden near USAA and a downtown bar with anvibe.One outlier, which topped our list of most-read posts, showed harrowing livestream footage of a suspected drunk driver plowing into a North Side bar's patio. Thankfully, no one was hurt, although the footage is a trip to watch.Read on for more details.