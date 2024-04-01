River North Icehouse will open soon near downtown San Antonio

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / AREA Real Estate
River North Icehouse will open this spring near downtown San Antonio.
New bar and entertainment venue River North Icehouse will open this spring near downtown's San Antonio Museum of Art, officials with the business said.
River North will offer food, a diverse bar menu and live music inside a 9,400-square-foot renovated industrial warehouse built in the 1970s. The space, which once housed a custom-upholstery business, will offer indoor and outdoor seating, games and large TV screens.
“River North Icehouse will embody the River North district’s multi-use appeal by providing a day-to-night indoor and outdoor meeting space for those looking for a new and distinctive experience in the heart of San Antonio,” AREA Real Estate founder David Adelman said in an emailed statement.
Austin-based TKW Hospitality Group and SA-based developer AREA Real Estate are partnering on the venture. River North Icehouse will join recently opened dog-friendly spot Hops & Hounds
and upcoming burger joint Pumpers
in the area.
The bar is expected to open this spring.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed