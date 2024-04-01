Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

River North Icehouse will open soon near downtown San Antonio

The new spot will offer food, a full bar and live music inside a renovated warehouse space near the San Antonio Museum of Art.

By on Mon, Apr 1, 2024 at 9:49 am

River North Icehouse will open this spring near downtown San Antonio.
Courtesy Photo / AREA Real Estate
River North Icehouse will open this spring near downtown San Antonio.
New bar and entertainment venue River North Icehouse will open this spring near downtown's San Antonio Museum of Art, officials with the business said.

River North will offer food, a diverse bar menu and live music inside a 9,400-square-foot renovated industrial warehouse built in the 1970s. The space, which once housed a custom-upholstery business, will offer indoor and outdoor seating, games and large TV screens.

“River North Icehouse will embody the River North district’s multi-use appeal by providing a day-to-night indoor and outdoor meeting space for those looking for a new and distinctive experience in the heart of San Antonio,” AREA Real Estate founder David Adelman said in an emailed statement.

Austin-based TKW Hospitality Group and SA-based developer AREA Real Estate are partnering on the venture. River North Icehouse will join recently opened dog-friendly spot Hops & Hounds and upcoming burger joint Pumpers in the area.

The bar is expected to open this spring.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

