Rivulet Kitchen & Bar now open in Boerne's former Little Gretel, Rill space

The restaurant will begin serving breakfast and brunch in March.

By on Fri, Feb 9, 2024 at 4:48 pm

Rivulet's crab cakes are served with arugula salad, a side and remoulade. - Facebook / Rivulet Kitchen & Bar
Rivulet's crab cakes are served with arugula salad, a side and remoulade.
Rivulet Kitchen & Bar is now slinging new American fare inside the space that once housed longtime Boerne eatery Little Gretel, MySA reports.

Little Gretel closed in April 2023 after 14 years in business. The Rill Eatery and Bar then took over the restaurant at 518 River Road but closed around the end of the year, completing just three months of service.

Enter Rivulet Kitchen & Bar, which the owners say aims to give Boerne residents “a break from all the fast and fried food options” in the area, MySA reports.

“We are bringing something to Boerne that Boerne doesn't yet have, in my opinion,” Rivulet General Manager Aryn Tunmer told the new site.
The new dining spot's menu includes items such as fried butternut squash ravioli, lamb skewers, an Asian chicken sandwich and artisan crostini topped with smoked salmon and other savory toppings. A full bar serves wines, draft beers and craft cocktails.

Rivulet is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant is expected to add a breakfast and brunch menu next month, MySA reports.

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio.

