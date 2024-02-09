Rivulet Kitchen & Bar now open in Boerne's former Little Gretel, Rill space

Little Gretel closed in April 2023 after 14 years in business. The Rill Eatery and Bar then took over the restaurant at 518 River Road but closed around the end of the year, completing just three months of service.
Enter Rivulet Kitchen & Bar, which the owners say aims to give Boerne residents “a break from all the fast and fried food options” in the area, MySA reports.
“We are bringing something to Boerne that Boerne doesn't yet have, in my opinion,” Rivulet General Manager Aryn Tunmer told the new site.
The new dining spot's menu includes items such as fried butternut squash ravioli, lamb skewers, an Asian chicken sandwich and artisan crostini topped with smoked salmon and other savory toppings. A full bar serves wines, draft beers and craft cocktails.
Rivulet is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant is expected to add a breakfast and brunch menu next month, MySA reports.
