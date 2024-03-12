Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

San Antonio Asian eateries Suck It, Sari-Sari join forces for new fusion concept

The new restaurant will offer Suck It classics such as ramen and boba, as well as options from Filipino favorite Sari-Sari.

By on Tue, Mar 12, 2024 at 10:40 am

Share on Nextdoor
Suck It's Miso Sexy Ramen features pork and chicken bone broth, Thai tom yum pulled pork, seasoned bamboo and nori. - Instagram / suckitasiankitchen
Instagram / suckitasiankitchen
Suck It's Miso Sexy Ramen features pork and chicken bone broth, Thai tom yum pulled pork, seasoned bamboo and nori.
San Antonio restaurant groups Suck It and Sari-Sari will join forces this spring on a new concept dubbed Suck It Asian Fusion & Boba.

The new eatery — which will open at 10234 Texas Highway 151, Suite 102 — will offer a variety of Suck It classics such as ramen and boba, as well as options from longtime Filipino favorite Sari-Sari. The collaboration will bring together elements of multiple Asian cuisines, including Japanese, Thai and Filipino.

"We wanted to take the best approach to accomplish an Asian fusion concept that could serve something fresh to the far West Side of San Antonio, and who better than [Suck It chef-owners] Vinh and Yen Hoang, who have been doing it for several years with their popular bubble teas, ramen and pho," Sari-Sari co-owner Camille De Los Reyes told the Current. "We will incorporate some Filipino flavors to the menu like lumpia eggrolls, ube bubble teas and so much more."

The collaboration is expected to launch in late April or early May.

News of the new joint venture comes hot on the heels of the closure of De Los Reyes' Sari-Sari Supper Club in late 2023. De Los Reyes and husband and business partner Adrian continue to operate three other businesses, including the couple's flagship food truck Jeepney Street Eats, Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant, Market, & Bakery in Leon Valley and Sari-Sari Stone Oak.

Suck It Restaurant Group serves up ramen, pho and bubble tea at three concepts in the San Antonio area: Suck It: The Restaurant, Suck It Asian Kitchen and Suck It Izakaya & Sushi.

"We’re excited for the future of how Asian fusion will shape the culinary scene, as we’ve already seen several success stories throughout the country of the limitless possibilities with the exploration of these unique flavors from the East," De Los Reyes added.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Boerne's Darkside Pizza schedules grand opening, dinner with Back to the Future actors

By Nina Rangel

Nostalgia-focused Darkside Brick Oven Pizza Co. will open May 9.

Asian-focused Kumi buffet now open in San Antonio's Hollywood Park

By Nina Rangel

Buffet restaurant Kumi has begun serving in the Hollywood Park neighborhood.

San Antonio's Sawasdee Thai Cuisine culls 94-item menu to avoid raising prices

By Nina Rangel

Sawasdee Thai Cuisine is located at 6407 Blanco Road.

Non-alcoholic beers have improved, and San Antonio stores carry some worth a sip

By Ron Bechtol

Athletic Brewing, Nada, Samuel Adams and Best Day Brewing all offer non-alcoholic beer options.

Cocktail punches taste great as the weather warms, and these highlight San Antonio producers

By Nina Rangel

These recipes will keep guests smiling while supporting creators of local flavors.

Non-alcoholic beers have improved, and San Antonio stores carry some worth a sip

By Ron Bechtol

Athletic Brewing, Nada, Samuel Adams and Best Day Brewing all offer non-alcoholic beer options.

Golden Meals Moroccan offers many flavors, excels when it sticks to its home turf

By Ron Bechtol

Golden Meals specializes in traditional Moroccan tagines along with a wide selection of Eastern-Mediterranean dishes.

San Antonio's icehouses have evolved, but they still fulfill a community need to gather

By Nina Rangel

Southtown's The Friendly Spot is one of San Antonio's most recognizable icehouses.
More

March 6, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us