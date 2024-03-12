San Antonio Asian eateries Suck It, Sari-Sari join forces for new fusion concept

Instagram / suckitasiankitchen
Suck It's Miso Sexy Ramen features pork and chicken bone broth, Thai tom yum pulled pork, seasoned bamboo and nori.
San Antonio restaurant groups Suck It and Sari-Sari will join forces this spring on a new concept dubbed Suck It Asian Fusion & Boba.
The new eatery — which will open at 10234 Texas Highway 151, Suite 102 — will offer a variety of Suck It classics such as ramen and boba, as well as options from longtime Filipino favorite Sari-Sari. The collaboration will bring together elements of multiple Asian cuisines, including Japanese, Thai and Filipino.
"We wanted to take the best approach to accomplish an Asian fusion concept that could serve something fresh to the far West Side of San Antonio, and who better than [Suck It chef-owners] Vinh and Yen Hoang, who have been doing it for several years with their popular bubble teas, ramen and pho," Sari-Sari co-owner Camille De Los Reyes told the Current
. "We will incorporate some Filipino flavors to the menu like lumpia eggrolls, ube bubble teas and so much more."
The collaboration is expected to launch in late April or early May.
News of the new joint venture comes hot on the heels of the closure of De Los Reyes' Sari-Sari Supper Club
in late 2023. De Los Reyes and husband and business partner Adrian continue to operate three other businesses, including the couple's flagship food truck Jeepney Street Eats, Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant, Market, & Bakery in Leon Valley and Sari-Sari Stone Oak.
Suck It Restaurant Group serves up ramen, pho and bubble tea at three concepts in the San Antonio area: Suck It: The Restaurant
, Suck It Asian Kitchen and Suck It Izakaya & Sushi.
"We’re excited for the future of how Asian fusion will shape the culinary scene, as we’ve already seen several success stories throughout the country of the limitless possibilities with the exploration of these unique flavors from the East," De Los Reyes added.
