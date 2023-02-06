San Antonio's Press Coffee to jolt Castle Hills with second location on Wednesday

Amid a flurry of new coffee chains
Facebook / PRESS Coffee
San Antonio's Press Coffee will open a second location on Wednesday.
opening in the Alamo City, San Antonio's Press Coffee will open a second location this Wednesday, according to social media posts from the company.
The new shop, located at 11103 West Ave. in Castle Hills, held a soft opening Sunday, but will officially open its doors at 6:30 a.m. Feb. 8. From there, it will sling cold brew, coffee drinks and teas 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
Press has operated out of a greenhouse-style location at 4035 Broadway for the last four years. Both locations offer indoor and outdoor seating, free wifi and the shop’s extensive list of coffee-based drinks.
Press is the second locally owned coffee operation to announce plans for a Castle Hills outpost in as many months. In mid-January, Clear Light Coffee Co. shared plans to open a second store
in the quiet SA suburb. Clear Light is planning a March grand opening.
