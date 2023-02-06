San Antonio's Press Coffee to jolt Castle Hills with second location on Wednesday

Like its flagship store, this location will also offer indoor and outdoor seating, free wifi and an extensive list of coffee-based drinks.

By on Mon, Feb 6, 2023 at 9:34 am

San Antonio's Press Coffee will open a second location on Wednesday. - Facebook / PRESS Coffee
Facebook / PRESS Coffee
San Antonio's Press Coffee will open a second location on Wednesday.
Amid a flurry of new coffee chains opening in the Alamo City, San Antonio's Press Coffee will open a second location this Wednesday, according to social media posts from the company.

The new shop, located at 11103 West Ave. in Castle Hills, held a soft opening Sunday, but will officially open its doors at 6:30 a.m. Feb. 8. From there, it will sling cold brew, coffee drinks and teas 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Press has operated out of a greenhouse-style location at 4035 Broadway for the last four years. Both locations offer indoor and outdoor seating, free wifi and the shop’s extensive list of coffee-based drinks.

Press is the second locally owned coffee operation to announce plans for a Castle Hills outpost in as many months. In mid-January, Clear Light Coffee Co. shared plans to open a second store in the quiet SA suburb. Clear Light is planning a March grand opening.

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio.

