Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Geoff Tate, Los Texmaniacs, Fey and more

Chilean drummer and producer Francisca Straube's experimental project Rubio is also worth checking out.

By on Tue, Mar 12, 2024 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge For decades, Geoff Tate led Queensryche, whose thought-provoking, proggy, socially conscious sci-fi metal eventually broke through on MTV. - Shutterstock / Geoffrey Clowes
Shutterstock / Geoffrey Clowes
For decades, Geoff Tate led Queensryche, whose thought-provoking, proggy, socially conscious sci-fi metal eventually broke through on MTV.
From the futuristic sounds of Chilean experimental project Rubio to the traditionalist conjunto strains of Los Texmaniacs to the nostalgic hard-rock pairing of Queensyche vocalist Geoff Tate with guitar shredder Adrian Vandenburg, SA fans can sample from multiple musical eras this week.

Let's fire up the time machine and explore the options.

Wednesday, March 13

Rubio, TEARS, Montufar

Chilean drummer and producer Francisca Straube's experimental project Rubio is built from disparate sounds she compiled over the years and worked into quirky compositions built on bits and loops. The 2023 release Venus & Blue is Rubio's third studio album and hints at the gauzy sound of a near-distant digital future set with the pulsating undertone of Latin rhythms. $15, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — DC

Thursday, March 14

Los Texmaniacs, Flaco Jimenez, Augie Meyers

In what amounts to a Tex-Mex dream come true, area audiences will have a chance to see conjunto keepers of the flame Los Texmaniacs grace a historic Central Texas dance hall with two San Antonio legends, Flaco Jimenez and Augie Meyers in tow. Who knows how many more chances any of us will have to see a lineup like this strong. $30, 7 p.m., Gruene Hall, 1281 Gruene Road, New Braunfels, gruenehall.com. — BB

Friday, March 15

Desiree Cannon, Chris Acker, Dylan Earle

Three distinctly compelling takes on alt-country add up to a heck of a bill for roots fans. Desiree Cannon sings wonderfully evocative country as filtered through the DIY scene of Northern California. Her work as part of the Long Road Society, a Bay Area alliance of like-minded musicians, helped her gain a foothold. Wildman songster Chris Acker, hailing from New Orleans, brings the party vibes, while Arkansan Dylan Earle comes to his straight-up country with an edgy vibe. Free, 9 p.m., Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary's St., thelonesomerose.com. — BB

Saturday, March 16

Pachange de San Patricia

This St. Patrick's Day festival celebrates "traditional music from new perspectives," according to its organizers at the Tobin Center. Basically, that means folk music that rocks. To that end, Bombasta, Piñata Protest and Los San Patricios will blast the stage. A themed food-and-drink menu will accompany the performances. Free, 3 p.m., Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org. — BB

Saturday, March 16

Geoff Tate and Adrian Vandenburg

For those of a certain vintage, there will always be a soft spot for Geoff Tate. For decades, Tate led Queensryche, whose thought-provoking, proggy, socially conscious sci-fi metal eventually broke through on MTV. It's classic rock for those who came up in the '80s. Completing this evening of nostalgia is guitar shredder Adrian Vandenburg, an architect of Whitesnake's breakthrough 1987 album. $30-$155, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St Mary's St., theaztectheatre.com. — BB

Sunday, March 17

Fey

Mexican singer-songwriter Fey, a Latin-pop icon, is embarking on her first U.S. solo tour in more than a decade. Her career launched with a bang in 1995, and she's racked up multiple top-selling albums in her home country while expanding her audience into American dance clubs. $64-$288.50, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — DC

Legends of Hip Hop tour with Ice Cube, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to play San Antonio

By Sanford Nowlin

By Sanford Nowlin

Ice Cube spits rhymes during a 2022 San Antonio appearance as part of the Mount Westmore tour.

After blowing past the 100-episode mark, San Antonio's Live at Studio E shows no sign of slowing down

By Bill Baird

By Bill Baird

Studio E owner Brant Sankey (left) talks to Anelisa Huff, bassist for Daphne Kills Fred during a recording session.

New music festival rocking into San Antonio's Historic Market Square

By Michael Karlis

By Michael Karlis

The first-ever Market Square Fest will take place March 9- March 17.

Toadies, Ozomatli, Girl in a Coma headlining Hemisfair's revamped La Semana show

By Sanford Nowlin

By Sanford Nowlin

North Texas post-grunge group Toadies will perform at Hemisfair's two-day La Semana Alegre event.

March 6, 2024

