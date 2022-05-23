Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Gera MX, The Fall of Troy, GWAR and more

click to enlarge Instagram / geramx1 Mexican rapper Gera MX will perform at the Aztec Theatre on Tuesday, May 31.

From a Mexican rapper and London-based DJ trio to tongue-in-cheek costume metal and a package Beatles tribute, diversity seems to be the word of the week when it comes to local live music offerings.

Read on for your options.

Tuesday, May 24

It Was 50 Years Ago Today: Tribute To The Beatles' Rubber Soul & Revolver

It's wild to think that the title of It Was 50 Years Ago Today springs from the "20 years ago today" line on Sgt. Pepper's, while the two albums to which the tour pays tribute came out 57 and 56 years ago respectively. Which is testimony to the timeless nature of the Beatles' music. As further testimony, the package includes a host of well-known names performing the tunes, among them San Antonio native Christopher Cross, longtime pop maverick Todd Rundgren and Denny Laine of Wings. $49.75-$179, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com. — Mike McMahan

Mega Ran, Richie Branson, Rustage

Mega Ran bills himself as a "motivational rapper," and when it comes down to it, that may be one of those obvious-idea-in-retrospect things, given that both motivational speakers and emcees are so highly focused on language. The headliner is also associated with nerdcore and has produced some chiptune releases, plus he features on "Bow Down," the theme song for WWE Superstar Xavier Woods. $10-$15, 8 p.m., 502 Bar, 502 Embassy Oaks #138, (210) 257-8125, 502bar.com. — MM

Wednesday, May 25

Alexisonfire

In March, Alexisonfire — one of the bands that helped pioneer post-hardcore — announced the release of Otherness, its first new album in 13 years, and if the track "Sweet Dreams of Otherness" is any indication, the group's lost none of its angst during its time away. With San Antonio's love for all music post-alternative, this is likely to be a packed show. $41, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Brianna Espinoza

Thursday, May 26

Above & Beyond

This London-based DJ trio, which owns EDM labels Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep, got its start via the great trance trend of the early 2000s and entered public consciousness via high-profile remixes that earned them a spot at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival. However, the group's sound has evolved over time, and its most recent release, 2019's Flow State, is entirely ambient. $60, 9 p.m., 1902 Nightclub, 1174 E. Commerce St, (210) 890-1265, 1902satx.com. — MM

Friday, May 27

Veil of Maya, Born of Osiris

Chicago-based Veil of Maya continues to be one of metalcore's most punishing act, consuming listeners with chugging guitars and rapid-fire drumming. The band is due for a new album release, having announced last year that it scrapped an entire LP with which the members were unsatisfied. Until then, fans will just have to groove to the recent single "Synthwave Vegan," or check out this gig. Electronic deathcore quintet Born of Osiris is one of three openers for the night. $22-$25, 5 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — BE

Friday, May 27

The Fall of Troy

Between their formation, breakup and eventual reunion over a 20-year span, The Fall of Troy are almost like that one girlfriend you can't seem to let go of. Although, these guys probably like mathcore way more than she ever did. Expect shrieking, nasally vocals and odd rhythms as the band performs its 2007 album Manipulator in full. $28-$30, 8 p.m., Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 772-1453, therockboxsa.com. — BE

Tuesday, May 31

GWAR, Goatwhore, Nekrogoblikon

Costumed metal act GWAR is back for a jolly old time that involves staging fake murders of your least favorite political figures — hopefully Greg Abbott this time — while playing tracks like the appropriately titled "If You Want Blood (You've Got It)." The fun doesn't end there, however. Support comes from Southern black metallers Goatwhore and goblin-led act Nekrogoblikon. $30-$35, 7 p.m., Vibes Underground, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, facebook.com/vibesunderground. — BE

Gera MX

Although just 27, Mexican rapper Gera MX has already logged a decade-long career that included the history-making smash "Botella Tras Botella." Although known for rhyming over chilled-out melodies, Gera MX's diverse tracks range from conjunto inspired instrumentals to modern reggaeton. $39-$249, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's, (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — BE

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.