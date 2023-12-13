Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Parliament Funkadelic, Dan Deacon, Chavela and more

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Jason Benz Bennee George Clinton's work with funk pioneers Parliament and the funk-rock hybrid Funkadelic revolutionized music.

Live music in San Antonio this week includes visits from living legend George Clinton and his Parliament Funkadelic ensemble along with hardscrabble blues one-man-band Scott H. Biram. And if that's not enough to sate your thirsty ears, there's electronic music, hair metal, Christmas tunes and West Side Soul to take in.

Let's take a look.

Wednesday, Dec 13

Scott H. Biram

Scott H. Biram, aka The Dirty Old One Man Band, has been entertaining audiences with his scorched cowpunk blues for two decades now. The Austin resident has achieved varying degrees of success along the way, with an appearance on The Tonight Show, albums on the Billboard charts and numerous Ameripolitan award nominations. Biram's great songwriting gets a caffeinated kick from his fully committed performance style. So committed, in fact, it can sometimes freak folks out. He is, after all, a legally ordained preacher. $20, 7:30 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., samsburgerjoint.com. — Bill Baird

Thursday, Dec 14

Dan Deacon

Electronic artist and composer Dan Deacon is well known for enthralling live performances that encourage audience participation. His most recent solo work was 2020's Mystic Familiar, which was seen as a return to his synth-pop roots but augmented by his well-known meticulous arrangements. In addition to electronica, Deacon writes contemporary classical music and scores films, including the Netflix releases Hustle and The King of Clones. $25, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Danny Cervantes

Friday, Dec 15

Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton

George Clinton is a living legend, full stop. The eccentric bandleader's work with funk pioneers Parliament and the funk-rock hybrid Funkadelic revolutionized music. Funkadelic's Maggot Brain should be enough to earn him a place in the pantheon, but it's good to know that his recent appearance on Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp a Butterfly earned him a Grammy nomination and introduced him to a whole new generation. Expect a party. $39.50-$148, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., theaztectheatre.com. — BB

Friday, Dec 15

Warrant, Lita Ford, Winger, Steelheart

This package tour billed as Rock the Halls appears to be a holiday present for those with an affinity for teased hair and Spandex. Maybe you have a genuine, unabashed love of hair metal, maybe you want a fun spectacle, maybe you've always wondered what it'd sound like to hear Warrant sing "Frosty the Snowman," maybe you're just desperate to use that can of Aqua Net that's been rusting in the closet since 1988. If any of these apply, this is your show. $72-$121, 7 p,m., The Espee, 1174 E. Commerce St., theespee.com. — BB

Chavela

Chavela revives San Antonio's much-venerated West Side Sound — a mixture of soul, R&B and Latin music — for a new generation. Good thing the group features tight grooves, great singing from frontwoman Isa Paillao and the style to pull it off. Chavela performs as part of the Carver Center's Intimate Series, which brings cabaret-style concerts to its Little Carver stage. $25, 8 p.m., Carver Community Cultural Center, 226 N. Hackberry St., thecarver.org. — BB

Sanity Slip, Corpse Pile, Intestinal Sodomy, Endless Decay, Upsurge, Voracious Contempt

This packed death metal and hardcore lineup celebrates San Antonio-based Sanity Slip's release of its Winter Promo EP on top of the band's signing to Vile Tapes Records. Worthy of note: the bill also includes a raft of Texas-based bands, including Houston-based Corpse Pile, which is playing SA for the first time. Expect endless opportunities to mosh, kick and slam. $15, 6 p.m., Snakehill Social Club, 1522 E. Grayson St., (210) 446-7596, instagram.com/snakehill.satx. — Dalia Gulca

Saturday, Dec 16

The Maine, Flor, Daisy Grenade

Formed in Tempe, Arizona, in 2007 and born of influences such as Death Cab for Cutie and Third Eye Blind, The Maine has since distinguished itself with its own alt-rock sound. The group's latest release, self-titled album The Maine, shows a bit more of a lean into rock, and the single "how to exit a room" even channels Kings of Leon. The introspective trio Flor serves as a worthy opener. $35-$37, 7:30 p.m., Vibes Event Center, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, facebook.com/vibesunderground. — DC

Nick Garza's Get Along, JJ Swinn & Swindlers, Loteria

San Antonio native Nick Garza commands a low baritone voice that conjures up memories of C&W greats. Although tagged as progressive country, it's probably a better description to say Garza simply deals in good-vibe country that sails above convention and cliche. Swindlers is the vehicle for songwriter JJ Swinn, whose recently released Texas Tapes beautifully melds Elliott Smith with Texas roots music, as filtered through a home-recorded DIY lens. Austin-based Loteria's recent LP Texas Toast fuses seamless vocal harmony, a freewheeling garage intensity and a firm grasp of Texas roots. $10, 9 p.m., Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary's St., thelonesomerose.com. — BB

Saturday, December 16

San Antonio Philharmonic with YOSA and Buttercup

The orchestra birthed from the ruins of the San Antonio Symphony is continuing its mission of making classical music more accessible to San Antonio audiences with its presentation of Christmas classic The Nutcracker. Youth Orchestra of San Antonio will provide help with strings and quirky San Antonio pop group Buttercup is also providing musical contributions. What's not to love about this kind of artistic teamwork? $30-$65, 6 p.m., The Espee, 1174 E. Commerce St., theespee.com. — BB

Saturday, Dec 16-Sunday, Dec. 17

Mezclas Acústicas with Azul Barrientos

Esperanza Peace & Justice Center, long revered for its activism and consciousness-raising work, extends its progressive, inclusive mission into music with Mezclas Acústicas.The intimate concert series is hosted by Mexico City native Azul Barrientos, whose stunningly expressive vocals resonate long after each listen. $7 mas o menos, 7:30 p.m. (Saturday) and 2:30 p.m. (Sunday), Esperanza Peace & Justice Center, 922 San Pedro Ave., esperanzacenter.org. — BB

