Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Bizzy Bone, MDC and more

click to enlarge Bob Carey Nothing says "Christmas" quite like lasers and musicians on platforms raised above the crowd.

The run-up to the holidays often means a slowdown in San Antonio's live music options. Not so this week.

Folks looking for Yuletide ear candy will be able to take in Trans-Siberian Orchestra's annual touring spectacle, while Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member Bizzy Bone will bring his rhyme skills to a venue more often associated with metal and hard rock.

Those looking for something off the beaten path may want to check out Nashville-based Southern-fried rockers Thelma and the Sleaze, veteran political punk band MDC or an acoustic set from dark electronic duo MISSIO.

Thursday, Dec. 7

MISSIO, Wildman

Austin's dark electronic duo MISSIO are offering "an evening of music therapy" on this stop of its acoustic tour. Vocalist Matthew Brue formed the group in 2014, then asked producer-engineer friend David Butler to work on an EP of his demos. Early success led to a deal with RCA for the 2017 release Loner, which spawned the hit "Middle Fingers." $30, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Danny Cervantes

Saturday, Dec. 9

Bizzy Bone, Lil Yodaa, C.T.G., Dub-Zero

"We have been a great group for San Antonio, and I think that relationship has built a friendship over the years as well as a certain love," Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member Bizzy Bone told the Current in 2019. Both as a member of the Cleveland-based rap group and as a prolific solo artist, Bizzy Bone has certainly continued to put in San Antonio appearances, bringing along his distinctive rapid-fire rhyme skills and eagerness to experiment. This time, he's touring behind Tha Waste Lands, his fifth full-length release in as many years, and meet-and-greet packages are available for an extra $40. $40, 8 p.m., Fitzgerald's Bar and Live Music Venue, 437 McCarty, Suite 101, (210) 291-5947, fitzrockssa.com. — Sanford Nowlin

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Yeah, Trans-Siberian Orchestra's holiday spectacles are kinda cornball, what with all the prog pomp, over-the-top pyrotechnics and guitar shredding. But they're also kinda fun and life-affirming, which probably explains why the group has grossed a reported $668 million during its career. TSO clearly fills someone's need for holiday entertainment — and if that's you, have a good time and ignore the haters. $49 and up, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Frost Bank Center, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com. — SN

Sunday, Dec. 10

MDC, W. Witosky & The Dirty Dog Dick Eaters, Sykotic Tendencies, Sýr

Long-running hardcore punk band MDC has kept its left-wing politics current. The band — whose name originally stood for Millions of Dead Cops but has periodically changed to skewer new targets — took on homophobia, racism and Ronald Reagan in the 1980s and grabbed attention with its debut single "John Wayne Was a Nazi." Frontman Dave Dictor remains the sole original member, but the band has lost none of its fury over the years. For the sake of transparency, opening band Sýr features Current staffer Sanford Nowlin as a member. $10, 8 p.m., Jandro's Garden Patio, 2623 N. St. Mary's St., facebook.com/Jandrostx. — Mike McMahan

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Thelma and the Sleaze, Volk, Mockingbird Express

Southern-fried country-rock typically doesn't call to mind an all-female, queer lineup, but Nashville-based band Thelma and the Sleaze are all about subverting expectations. The group's latest album, Holey Water, is the capstone to ten years of zealous work on the road. Like the headliner, cowpunk duo Volk — also hailing from Nashville — pushes the boundaries of what Southern music can be by combining bluesy vocals with guitar-driven instrumentals. San Antonio's Mockingbird Express will bring its gritty guitar work and psychedelic flair to the party. $15, 9 p.m., The Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 455-0233, thelonesomerose.com. — Dalia Gulca

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed