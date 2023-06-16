VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

San Antonio rapper Mike Dimes just dropped his major-label debut, and he's already planning ahead

Dimes, whose 'My Story' racked up a billion views on TikTok, dropped his new album Texas Boy on Friday.

By on Fri, Jun 16, 2023 at 12:48 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Mike Dimes just released the new album Texas Boy. - Courtesy Photo / Mike Dimes
Courtesy Photo / Mike Dimes
Mike Dimes just released the new album Texas Boy.
San Antonio rapper Mike Dimes unexpectedly hit it big — really big — in 2021 when his song "My Story" went viral on TikTok, racking up what's now reached a total of 15 million views. It's since pulled in 15 million additional streams on music platforms.

After the 2022 LP In Dimes We Trust, which built on that online success, Dimes is back with his first major-label album, Texas Boy, which dropped Friday on all platforms via a partnership between Epic Records and SinceThe80s.

"Really… I'm kinda nervous. It's been a while since I dropped a project," Dimes told the Current this week on a Zoom interview. "So, I have all these emotions [I am] going through," 

If there was any hint of that nervousness, it was in the 22-year-old's frequent smiles, which showed flashes of gold from his grill set made by renowned jeweler Johnny Dang.

"I am very, very excited to show a piece of work that I have put a lot of dedication to, but it's like butterflies I got," he added.

Dimes has drawn praise for his confident flow and ability to create compelling narratives. He glides over beats the way an oil slick does over the surface of water. His best creations "revolve around menacing, three-dimensional beats," Pitchfork wrote in a glowing 2022 review of In Dimes We Trust.

While discussing his rhyme schemes, Dimes said he's focused more on storytelling than spitting crass punchlines. He said fans can expect a more confident and vulnerable version of his sound on Texas Boy. The release is almost completely different from the work that came before it, he added.

What’s more, the album features a star-studded supporting cast, including appearances by Joey BadA$$, Wiz Khalifa and Denzel Curry, to name a few. Curry shows up on the album's fourth song, "Arsenal."

"[Denzel Curry] is big, bro. He took me on my first [North America tour]," Dimes said. "He taught me a lot, like my big bro, and we talked about making a song for the longest time."

Dimes, a military brat, moved around the country a lot as a kid. Despite that and his sudden surge of success, he calls San Antonio home.

During his years at Johnson High School, Dimes decided to knuckle down and focus on his future. That led him to swap a basketball for a microphone and surround himself with people who shared his vision of success.

In 2021, Dimes gave himself nine months of runway to make his dream of launching a professional music career a reality. With roughly a month left in that allotment, Dimes recorded "My Story," and exploded online. According to Dimes, the viral success felt like it was meant to happen.

While riding high that newfound fame, Dimes was still working as a part-time cashier at the H-E-B off Bulverde Road and Loop 1604. It was while pushing carts at the grocery store and being asked to freestyle that he realized he should dive full-time into hip-hop.

"I was doing everything but work at that job," he said, laughing.

Fittingly, while in San Antonio for the release of Texas Boy, this Saturday, Dimes will host a giveaway at two of his former employer's stores: 17238 Bulverde Road and 1150 Loop 1604, buying groceries for up to 15 families at each location. He'll also purchase additional groceries to donate to the San Antonio Food Bank.

Dimes told the Current he's already planning and strategizing his next album, a project on which he hopes to do something he didn't do on Texas Boy: singing.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Music Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Long-running San Antonio punk band Pavel Demon and the Revenant drops new release

By Mike McMahan

The Revenant's brand of straight-ahead punk is well-worn, but stands apart from the pack due to Demon's storytelling style and deft use of hooks.

Sparta's Jim Ward opens up about the band and his life ahead of Wiretap Scars anniversary tour

By Mike McMahan

This year actually marks 21 years since Wiretap Scars' initial release.

Boeing Center at Tech Port will host even more concerts over the next year, CEO says

By Sanford Nowlin

Port San Antonio CEO Jim Perschbach speaks during Wednesday's community update on expansion at the industrial facility.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: José James, Patti LaBelle, iLa Minori and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

José James is known for an innovative mix of jazz, hip-hop and neo-soul.

Also in Music

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: José James, Patti LaBelle, iLa Minori and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

José James is known for an innovative mix of jazz, hip-hop and neo-soul.

Country music star Parker McCollum will make tour stop in San Antonio Dec. 29

By Nina Rangel

Parker McCollum will close out the year with a tour stop in the Alamo City.

Brownout's Latin-tinged funk will close out performance season for San Antonio's Carver Center

By Sanford Nowlin

Brownout has drawn frequent comparisons to WAR and Funkadelic.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Erykah Badu, BONES, Ryan Adams & The Cardinals and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Erykah Badu has emerged as a music icon since bursting onto the scene in the '90s with an intoxicating blend of jazz, funk and R&B.
More

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us