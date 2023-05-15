San Antonio's annual Tejano Conjunto Festival celebrates the South Texas music genre

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon Dancers move to the music at a past Tejano Conjunto Festival.

The nation’s first and longest running conjunto festival is back for its 41st year.

The annual Tejano Conjunto Festival en San Antonio will take place May 17-21 at the Guadalupe Theater and Rosedale Park, celebrating the music born in South Texas during the 19th century when Mexican American musicians embellished Tejano and Norteño compositions by adding the button accordion.

Among the performers scheduled for the Friday-through-Sunday shows at Rosedale Park are Joe Zimmerle y Su Conjunto, Los Tellez, Conjunto Cats, Isaac De Los Santos y La Sangre Chicana, Cindy Ramos y su Conjunto, Grupo Azido and Los Texmaniacs featuring special guest Flaco Jimenez.

“This year is shaping up to be an incredible Tejano Conjunto Festival with a great lineup and more enthusiasm than ever from conjunto fans,” said Cristina Ballí, executive director at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center. “The festival highlights and celebrates the best in conjunto music and the Texas Mexican cultural traditions of music, dancing, food and community connectedness.”

As per usual, the Guadalupe will host a free seniors dance on Wednesday, May 17 with music from Conjunto legends Eddie Lalo Torres y Su Conjunto and Santiago Jimenez Jr. y Su Conjunto. The Conjunto Music Hall of Fame reunion and induction ceremony will take place Thursday, May 18 at the Guadalupe.

As part of the festival, the Guadalupe also is hosting the photographic exhibition “The Instruments and Artistry of the Acosta Family of San Antonio,” which will display rare and never-before-seen images of the family’s legendary Westside luthiery shop and its prized instruments.

Festival tickets are available online and at the Guadalupe Latino Bookstore, 1300 Guadalupe St. The Conjunto Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony requires a separate ticket, which is available online.

$45, Various times, Wednesday-Sunday, May 17-21, locations vary, guadalupeculturalarts.org/tejano-conjunto-festival.

