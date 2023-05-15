Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio's annual Tejano Conjunto Festival celebrates the South Texas music genre

Among the scheduled performers are Joe Zimmerle y Su Conjunto, Los Tellez, Cindy Ramos y su Conjunto and Los Texmaniacs featuring special guest Flaco Jimenez.

By on Mon, May 15, 2023 at 12:46 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Dancers move to the music at a past Tejano Conjunto Festival. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
Dancers move to the music at a past Tejano Conjunto Festival.

The nation’s first and longest running conjunto festival is back for its 41st year.

The annual Tejano Conjunto Festival en San Antonio will take place May 17-21 at the Guadalupe Theater and Rosedale Park, celebrating the music born in South Texas during the 19th century when Mexican American musicians embellished Tejano and Norteño compositions by adding the button accordion.

Among the performers scheduled for the Friday-through-Sunday shows at Rosedale Park are Joe Zimmerle y Su Conjunto, Los Tellez, Conjunto Cats, Isaac De Los Santos y La Sangre Chicana, Cindy Ramos y su Conjunto, Grupo Azido and Los Texmaniacs featuring special guest Flaco Jimenez.

“This year is shaping up to be an incredible Tejano Conjunto Festival with a great lineup and more enthusiasm than ever from conjunto fans,” said Cristina Ballí, executive director at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center. “The festival highlights and celebrates the best in conjunto music and the Texas Mexican cultural traditions of music, dancing, food and community connectedness.”

As per usual, the Guadalupe will host a free seniors dance on Wednesday, May 17 with music from Conjunto legends Eddie Lalo Torres y Su Conjunto and Santiago Jimenez Jr. y Su Conjunto. The Conjunto Music Hall of Fame reunion and induction ceremony will take place Thursday, May 18 at the Guadalupe.

As part of the festival, the Guadalupe also is hosting the photographic exhibition “The Instruments and Artistry of the Acosta Family of San Antonio,” which will display rare and never-before-seen images of the family’s legendary Westside luthiery shop and its prized instruments.

Festival tickets are available online and at the Guadalupe Latino Bookstore, 1300 Guadalupe St. The Conjunto Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony requires a separate ticket, which is available online.

$45, Various times, Wednesday-Sunday, May 17-21, locations vary, guadalupeculturalarts.org/tejano-conjunto-festival.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Music Stories & Interviews articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Needle Noise Record Store opens brick-and-mortar shop in San Antonio's Deco District

By Dalia Gulca

Needle Noise Record Store is located at 1627 Fredericksburg Road.

Austin’s Megafauna and San Antonio’s HoneyBunny performing Saturday show at Paper Tiger

By Mike McMahan

Megafauna's San Antonio gig celebrates its latest LP, Olympico.

Tedeschi Trucks Band’s Susan Tedeschi talks about versatility ahead of San Antonio show

By Mike McMahan

In 2010, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks combined their solo acts into the Tedeschi Trucks Band.

Heavy Inspirations: Saxon's Biff Byford discusses the legendary metal act's new album, tour plans

By Sanford Nowlin

Saxon has dropped its second covers album, More Inspirations.

Also in Music

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Deadwolff, Megafauna, Origami Angel and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

With their long shags, mustaches and jean jackets, Deadwolff have nailed the visual aspect of bringin' the rock.

Tedeschi Trucks Band's San Antonio performance led the audience on a soulful journey

By Mike McMahan

The Tedeschi Trucks band weaves its magic on Saturday night in San Antonio.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Snow Tha Product, Mareux, Black Dahlia Murder and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Snow Tha Product, Mareux, Black Dahlia Murder and more

Here's how to get tickets to the Jonas Brothers' upcoming San Antonio show

By Michael Karlis

The Jonas Brothers last performed in San Antonio in 2019.
More

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us