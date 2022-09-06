San Antonio’s Piñata Protest in the running for $10,000 grant through vote-based campaign

Piñata Protest, known for "accordion powered Tex-Mex punk," is the sole Alamo City act in the competition, which is run by the Hopdoddy Burger Bar chain and music nonprofit Black Fret.

click to enlarge San Antonio’s Piñata Protest is one of the musical acts in the running for grant money through a vote-centered contest. - Courtesy Photo / Piñata Protest
Courtesy Photo / Piñata Protest
San Antonio’s Piñata Protest is one of the musical acts in the running for grant money through a vote-centered contest.
San Antonio’s punk-cum-necio act Piñata Protest may be able to snag as much as $10,000 in grant money through a recently launched voting contest called Tuned In.

The new campaign from Hopdoddy Burger Bar and nonprofit Black Fret allows music fans to listen to a curated playlists at the chain's burger restaurants or on streaming services and pick their favorites. Based on the votes, Austin-based Hopdoddy will award one grant for $10,000, two for $7,000, two for $5,000 and four for $4,000 to musical acts later this year.

Texas is well-represented in the campaign, which also features Houston’s Will Van Horn, Dallas’ Gold Fighter and Austin’s Bonnie Whitmore. Piñata Protest, known for "accordion powered Tex-Mex punk," is the sole SA act in the running. Other acts on the playlist include Memphis-based Southern Avenue and Phoenix’s Anarbor.

The  Tuned In campaign was created to support Austin-based Black Fret's mission of empowering musicians to continue plying their craft. Since its 2013 inception, the organization has provided more than $2.5 million in grants and direct payments to performers.

click to enlarge Hopdoddy Burger Bar's Goodnight/Good Cause burger. - Courtesy Photo / Hopdoddy Burger Bar
Courtesy Photo / Hopdoddy Burger Bar
Hopdoddy Burger Bar's Goodnight/Good Cause burger.

Hopdoddy diners also can contribute to Tuned In by purchasing the chain's Goodnight/Good Cause burger, which features Piedmontese beef, Tillamook cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, jalapeños and caffeinated barbecue sauce. The chain's Texas Sling cocktail — which includes cherry, lime, pineapple and orange and honey spiced liqueur — also supports the campaign.

A portion of sales from both menu items will directly benefit Black Fret musicians, according to the company.

San Antonio is home to three Hopdoddy locations, all on the North Side. The Tuned In campaign runs through Oct. 25.

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as Motion City Soundtrack played San Antonio's Aztec Theatre

Everything we saw as Motion City Soundtrack played San Antonio's Aztec Theatre on Saturday
What we saw as the Devil Wears Prada rocked San Antonio's Vibes Event Center

What we saw as the Devil Wears Prada rocked San Antonio's Vibes Event Center
Everything we saw as A Giant Dog rocked San Antonio's Paper Tiger

Everything we saw as A Giant Dog rocked San Antonio's Paper Tiger
Everything we saw as Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett rocked San Antonio's Alamodome

Everything we saw as Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett rocked San Antonio's Alamodome

