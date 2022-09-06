San Antonio’s Piñata Protest in the running for $10,000 grant through vote-based campaign

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Piñata Protest
San Antonio’s Piñata Protest is one of the musical acts in the running for grant money through a vote-centered contest.
San Antonio’s punk-cum-necio
act Piñata Protest may be able to snag as much as $10,000 in grant money through a recently launched voting contest called Tuned In
.
The new campaign from Hopdoddy Burger Bar and nonprofit Black Fret
allows music fans to listen to a curated playlists at the chain's burger restaurants or on streaming services and pick their favorites. Based on the votes, Austin-based Hopdoddy will award one grant for $10,000, two for $7,000, two for $5,000 and four for $4,000 to musical acts later this year.
Texas is well-represented in the campaign, which also features Houston’s Will Van Horn, Dallas’ Gold Fighter and Austin’s Bonnie Whitmore. Piñata Protest, known for "accordion powered Tex-Mex punk
," is the sole SA act in the running. Other acts on the playlist include Memphis-based Southern Avenue and Phoenix’s Anarbor.
The Tuned In campaign was created to support Austin-based Black Fret's mission of empowering musicians to continue plying their craft. Since its 2013 inception, the organization has provided more than $2.5 million in grants and direct payments to performers.
click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Hopdoddy Burger Bar
Hopdoddy Burger Bar's Goodnight/Good Cause burger.
Hopdoddy diners also can contribute to Tuned In by purchasing the chain's Goodnight/Good Cause burger, which features Piedmontese beef, Tillamook cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, jalapeños and caffeinated barbecue sauce. The chain's Texas Sling cocktail — which includes cherry, lime, pineapple and orange and honey spiced liqueur — also supports the campaign.
A portion of sales from both menu items will directly benefit Black Fret musicians, according to the company.
San Antonio is home to three Hopdoddy locations, all on the North Side. The Tuned In campaign runs through Oct. 25.
