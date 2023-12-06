LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Two separate experimental music events taking place Wednesday in San Antonio

Free jazz duo The Whale is performing at the Hermann Sons Rathskellar Bar, while Space Available and Tamarisk have a show at Bright Coffee.

By on Wed, Dec 6, 2023 at 1:06 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Free jazz duo The Whale will perform at the Rathskeller Bar on Wednesday, augmented by guitarist Jonathan Horne. - Courtesy Photo / The Whale
Courtesy Photo / The Whale
Free jazz duo The Whale will perform at the Rathskeller Bar on Wednesday, augmented by guitarist Jonathan Horne.
San Antonio fans of adventurous music have cause for celebration Wednesday — even if it means picking between two shows to scratch their itch.

First, free jazz duo The Whale is performing at the Hermann Sons Rathskellar Bar with a guest musician rounding out its sound. The Whale's core members are saxophonist Eddie Vasquez along with KRTU station manager and jazz scene stalwart Kory Cook, who also serves as drummer for Sons of Hercules and Garrett T. Capps' NASA Country.

The hard-hitting pair embrace original compositions rooted in free jazz — think Sonny Sharrock meets Ornette Coleman. The Whale also frequently hosts guest performers and, for this show, it will feature Austin guitarist Jonathan Horne, whose improv somehow melds the Ventures' tone and dexterity with an avant-garde jazz intensity.

Across town at Bright Coffee, outfits Space Available and Tamarisk will showcase some of Texas' most innovative experimental music.

Space Available, the moniker of SA underground electronics whiz Shea McGilvrey will fuse saxophone with ambient music in a pleasingly disorienting swirl. Meanwhile, Tamarisk is a new-ish project from West Texas composer Andrew Weathers, accomplished double bassist David Menestres and Christina Carter, whose work with ex-husband Tom Carter as Charalambides enshrines her as a bonafide Texas legend.

The Whale
Free, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, Hermann Sons Rathskellar Bar, 525 S. St. Mary's St., (512) 660-1706, sahermannsons.com.

Space Available and Tamarisk
Suggested $10 donation, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, Bright Coffee, 1705 Blanco Road, (210) 504-9615, brightcoffeesa.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Music Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Tickets for Marc Anthony's San Antonio show go on sale this week

By Michael Karlis

Marc Anthony is the top-selling tropical salsa artist of all time, moving more than 12 million albums.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Bizzy Bone, MDC and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Nothing says "Christmas" quite like lasers and musicians on platforms raised above the crowd.

Picking Up the Pieces: The messy business of reuniting Girl in a Coma

By Mike McMahan

San Antonio’s Girl in a Coma released three albums of original material and toured relentlessly before a 2018 breakup.

Book release, concert at San Antonio's Flagship Records celebrates Roots Punk

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio's Hickoids will perform at Sunday's book-release event.

Also in Music

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Bizzy Bone, MDC and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Nothing says "Christmas" quite like lasers and musicians on platforms raised above the crowd.

Tickets for Marc Anthony's San Antonio show go on sale this week

By Michael Karlis

Marc Anthony is the top-selling tropical salsa artist of all time, moving more than 12 million albums.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: We Are Scientists, the Meteors, Old 97's and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

We Are Scientists has banged out eight studio albums over the years with a variety of collaborators.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Patricia Vonne, Cancamusa, Angel Du$t and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Patricia Vonne is known for collaborating with her brother, filmmaker Robert Rodriguez.
More

Digital Issue

November 29, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us