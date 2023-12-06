Two separate experimental music events taking place Wednesday in San Antonio

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / The Whale Free jazz duo The Whale will perform at the Rathskeller Bar on Wednesday, augmented by guitarist Jonathan Horne.

San Antonio fans of adventurous music have cause for celebration Wednesday — even if it means picking between two shows to scratch their itch.First, free jazz duo The Whale is performing at the Hermann Sons Rathskellar Bar with a guest musician rounding out its sound. The Whale's core members are saxophonist Eddie Vasquez along with KRTU station manager and jazz scene stalwart Kory Cook, who also serves as drummer for Sons of Hercules and Garrett T. Capps' NASA Country.The hard-hitting pair embrace original compositions rooted in free jazz — think Sonny Sharrock meets Ornette Coleman. The Whale also frequently hosts guest performers and, for this show, it will feature Austin guitarist Jonathan Horne, whose improv somehow melds the Ventures' tone and dexterity with an avant-garde jazz intensity.Across town at Bright Coffee, outfits Space Available and Tamarisk will showcase some of Texas' most innovative experimental music.Space Available, the moniker of SA underground electronics whiz Shea McGilvrey will fuse saxophone with ambient music in a pleasingly disorienting swirl. Meanwhile, Tamarisk is a new-ish project from West Texas composer Andrew Weathers, accomplished double bassist David Menestres and Christina Carter, whose work with ex-husband Tom Carter as Charalambides enshrines her as a bonafide Texas legend.