Best of San Antonio, McCombs Statue: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Plenty of people also read up on a lawsuit brought by the family of a local worker who reportedly died of heat stroke.

By on Fri, Jul 28, 2023 at 3:08 pm

The 2023 Best of San Antonio winners were announced this week.
Tom Carlson
The 2023 Best of San Antonio winners were announced this week.
Well, who would have guessed that the Current's much-anticipated Best of San Antonio list would be our-most read content of the week?

We only compile it once a year, and it's emerged as the Alamo City's go-to resource for finding out which drinking and dining spots, retail stores, service providers, local personalities and more rank as their favorites.

Beyond our voluminous BOSA listings, readers dropped by to read up on the departure of the iconic Native American statue at Red McCombs Hyundai, a lawsuit brought by the family of a local worker who reportedly died of heat stroke and the city's lawsuit against Gov. Greg Abbott's so-called "Death Star" bill.

10. United Way program offers free box fans to seniors 60 and older

9. A great white shark built entirely of legos is on display at San Antonio's Legoland

8. U.S. Dept. of Fish and Wildlife names small owl native to South Texas a threatened species

7. Oppenheimer does something all too rare in Hollywood: it trusts its audience

6. Texas Democrat calls for Gov. Greg Abbott's impeachment over migrants' treatment

5. City of San Antonio sues Texas over newly adopted 'Death Star' bill

4. CPS Energy asks San Antonio customers to conserve energy on Thursday

3. Heat stroke death of San Antonio worker triggers $1 million lawsuit

2. The McCombs Native American statue on Loop 410 is coming down after 40 years

1. Best of San Antonio 2023

