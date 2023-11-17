'Edgar' Cake, School Vouchers: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

click to enlarge
TikTok / @leslielynncantu
Many in the comments section wrote that this Frankenstein cake appeared to be sporting an Edgar, a bowl-style haircut popular among some South Texas youths.
There was no shortage of serious news to digest this week.
Texas lawmakers continued to debate school vouchers, and they also passed a draconian immigration bill widely decried by civil-rights groups. What's more, an Alamo City evangelical pastor with a rep for saying outrageous shit was invited to speak at a major pro-Israel rally, and a UTSA prof is suing the school over his firing.
Perhaps the seriousness of all that breaking news explains the Current
's most-read story of the week. Apparently in need of a laugh, folks flocked to an article about a woman's complaint regarding a custom Halloween cake that a bakery's decorator had bestowed with an "Edgar" haircut.
In case anyone needs a refresher on the Edgar, it's a bowl-style hairdo — some would say "hair don't" — popular with some South Texas youths. For style-conscious folks, that may be even scarier than a cake depicting the head of Frankenstein's monster.
Whatever the case, it was enough to prompt a laugh. Something we all could use in times like these.
10. Uvalde victim's mother robbed in San Antonio
9. San Antonio pastor John Hagee, known for inflammatory rhetoric, to speak at Israel rally
8. San Antonio Zoo receives $10 million donation
7. Bad Takes: Journalists have flinched from telling the ugly truth about Texas' new immigration bill
6. San Antonio teen shot by police arrested on felony evading-arrest warrant
5. Former San Antonio professor says he was fired over newspaper op-ed
4. Drake and J. Cole coming to San Antonio with It’s All a Blur Tour
3. Assclown Alert: Losing (repeatedly) on school vouchers with Gov. Greg Abbott
2. After viral attention, Fred's Fish Fry will sell official basketball jerseys
1. H-E-B Frankenstein cake with 'Edgar' haircut goes viral
