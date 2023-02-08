Ex-KSAT weatherman Steve Browne blames 'women' for Greg Simmons' exit after DWI arrest

'Management then was all male and humanitarian principles ruled. Now that authority is dominated by women,' former KSAT meteorologist Steve Browne wrote on Facebook.

By on Wed, Feb 8, 2023 at 12:02 pm

Greg Simmons resigned from his position at KSAT last week after being arrested on a DWI charge.
Twitter / GregSimmonsKSAT
Greg Simmons resigned from his position at KSAT last week after being arrested on a DWI charge.
Former KSAT weatherman Steve Browne kicked over a social media anthill this week, appearing to blame women in leadership at his old TV station for one-time colleague Greg Simmons' resignation after he picked up a DWI charge.

In a Tuesday Facebook post, the meteorologist — who was beloved for his on-air humor — said that during his tenure at KSAT, upper management was male-dominated and that anchors who made "dumb" mistakes got second chances.

"In my 26 years at KSAT I saw several examples of anchors making the same dumb mistake but it did not end their career," Browne wrote. "Its different now. Management then was all male and humanitarian principles ruled. Now that authority is dominated by women."


In the post, Browne, who retired in 2018, questioned whether current management would have let legendary KSAT sports anchor Dan Cook get away with using a phrase he's credited with coining: "It's not over until the fat lady sings."

"I know some women will take offense, but I am just writing about what I am seeing," Browne continued. "Let anyone who has never made a stupid decision under the influence of alcohol throw the first stone."

As of midmorning Wednesday, Browne's comment had racked up more than 3,000 reactions. Most of the 700-plus comments left on the post were negative, many calling out the former weatherman's viewpoint as sexist.

"Let's not blame women in positions of power for his mistake," Amy Torres wrote in response. "He is the one whose actions resulted in the consequence."

Facebook user Allison Wilson also chimed in, adding, "Female leadership had nothing to do with him deciding to drink and drive."

Others responding to Browne's comment suggested Simmons' departure may not have been linked to that one incident. 

"Maybe Greg's history was taken into account," Joseph Rodriguez wrote.

Simmons — KSAT's longtime sports anchor and director — was arrested on suspicion of DWI at around 3 a.m. Jan. 27 after a police officer reportedly saw him driving erratically on Evans Road. Simmons appeared confused about where he was, handed the officer an American Express card instead of driver's license and failed to recite the alphabet, according to a police report.

Simmons resigned from KSAT three days after his arrest. He's since retained attorney Louis D. Martinez, the same DWI specialist representing Kendall Lauren Batchelor, the daughter of San Antonio businessman Ken Batchelor, in her upcoming trial on a DWI manslaughter charge.

Simmons' arraignment is set for Feb. 28.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

