Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Fiesta Texas Fireworks, Police Misconduct: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Also racking up big numbers were our interview with San Antonio-native funnyman Jeff Hiller and a story about a woman rolling in a pile of horse manure on 6th Street in Austin.

By on Fri, Jul 7, 2023 at 4:58 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Although the display at Fiesta Texas was a public event, private use of pyrotechnics remains illegal within San Antonio city limits. - Shutterstock / Dana.S
Shutterstock / Dana.S
Although the display at Fiesta Texas was a public event, private use of pyrotechnics remains illegal within San Antonio city limits.
Appropriate to the Independence Day holiday, the Current's two most-read stories last week concerned blowing things up with gunpowder.

Our top-read article concerned video of the over-the-top July Fourth fireworks display at Six Flags Fiesta Texas going viral online. (If you haven't checked it out yet, it's nutzo in the best of ways.) Following shortly behind was a roundup of all the spots staging fireworks displays in San Antonio for the big holiday.

Also racking up big numbers were our interview with San Antonio-native funnyman Jeff Hiller of the HBO series Somebody Somewhere and weird news about a woman rolling in a pile of horse manure on 6th Street in Austin. Go figure.

10. East Side San Antonio ZIP code among those with highest home-value increases in Texas

9. OnlyFans model freaks out Twitter by rolling in pile of horse shit on Austin's 6th Street

8. San Antonio's VIA gets $3 million in federal grants for low-emission vans

7. New exhibitions at San Antonio's Artpace examine histories both public and personal

6. Victor Wembanyama's security reportedly slapped Britney Spears at Vegas restaurant

5. AI generates image of what average San Antonio home looks like — and it's weird

4. Actor Jeff Hiller talks growing up in San Antonio and his HBO series Somebody Somewhere

3. San Antonio Police Department fires probationary officer after arrest

2. Where to catch Fourth of July fireworks in and around San Antonio in 2023

1. Video of crazy San Antonio fireworks display at Fiesta Texas goes viral

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Video of crazy San Antonio fireworks display at Fiesta Texas goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Although the display at Fiesta Texas was a public event, private use of pyrotechnics remains illegal within San Antonio city limits.

San Antonio is an expensive city for locals, study finds

By Michael Karlis

Although goods and services cost less in San Antonio, people here earn a lower average wage.

East Side San Antonio ZIP code among those with highest home-value increases in Texas

By Michael Karlis

The homes in San Antonio ZIP code 78203 on the East side of downtown near the Alamodome increased in value by 235% since 2016.

Authorities light on details in arrest of San Marcos apartment fire suspect

By Michael Karlis

San Marcos Fire Marshall Jonathon Henderson speaks to reporters during a press conference.

Also in News

Around 90% of Texas beaches infested with poop, study says

By Michael Karlis

The water at Cole Park in Corpus Christi was infested with feces 54% of the time it was tested, according to the report.

Gunman in 2019 El Paso mass shooting receives 90 life sentences

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune

A memorial at Ponder Park in El Paso honors the victims of the 2019 Walmart shooting. On Friday, the shooter received 90 life sentences in an El Paso federal court.

As Texas lawmakers tussle over property tax relief, it’s unclear whether renters will benefit

By Joshua Fechter, The Texas Tribune

Property taxes make up about 20% of every rent dollar paid by Texas tenants, according to figures provided by the Texas Apartment Association.

Ted Cruz challenger Colin Allred has already raised $6.2 million in campaign funds

By Sanford Nowlin

Colin Allred speaks at a press conference in support of the Affordable Care Act.
More

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us