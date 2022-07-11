Hungary's right-wing authoritarian leader will speak at CPAC conference in Dallas next month

Wikipedia Commons / Presidential Press and Information Office
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban meets with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in 2015.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a right-wing authoritarian who's been widely decried as a dictator, is slated to speak at the upcoming Conservative Political Action Conference [CPAC] in Texas next month, as first reported by the Daily Caller
.
"CPAC is proud to host Prime Minister Viktor Orban," Matt Schlapp, the head of the American Conservative Union and organizer of CPAC, told the right-wing news website. "The fight against socialism is a global one."
Joining Orban will be a slate of hard-right figures including former President Donald Trump and Republican U.S. Reps. Roger Williams and Ronny Jackson, both of Texas, according to CPAC's website
.
Since coming to office in 2010, Orban has seized control of most independent media
in the Hungary, along with its judicial system
. He became Europe's longest-serving leader after changing legislation that effectively abolished term limits in the country
.
According to the Daily Caller, Orban will touch on topics he discussed during a CPAC conference earlier this year in Budapest. During that speech, Orban emphasized the importance of controlling a nation's media.
"You can only present the stupidity of the leftist progressives if you have the media to do it," Orban told conference attendees. "Leftist opinion can only seem to be a majority because the media helps them to increase their voice."
Kim Lane Scheppele, a professor of sociology at Princeton University, described Orban as "the ultimate 21st-century dictator" during an interview with the New Yorker
.
Even so, American conservatives, including Trump, have praised Orban's authoritarian approach
.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.