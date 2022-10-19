San Antonio-based H-E-B announces second Dallas-Fort Worth store will open Nov. 2

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / H-E-B
H-E-B will open a second Dallas-Fort Worth store in Plano on Nov. 2.
San Antonio-based grocery giant H-E-B will open a second Dallas-Fort Worth store on Nov. 2. And it’s a good thing too. Shoppers nearly mobbed
the first one, which opened a few weeks ago
.
“At 118,000 square feet, the H-E-B Plano store will showcase all the quality products and innovative services H-E-B customers have come to love and expect,” a press release states.
The store will offer a full-service pharmacy with drive-thru, curbside and home delivery service, a fuel station, a car wash and one of the chain's True Texas BBQ restaurants.
While locations of H-E-B's higher-end Central Market concept have served DFW shoppers for more than two decades, the 118,000-square-foot Plano store is H-E-B’s second standard-format store in the region. The first opened in Frisco on Sept. 22.
