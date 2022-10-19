San Antonio-based H-E-B announces second Dallas-Fort Worth store will open Nov. 2

The chain's first standard-format store in the region opened in Frisco on Sept. 22.

By on Wed, Oct 19, 2022 at 3:17 pm

H-E-B will open a second Dallas-Fort Worth store in Plano on Nov. 2.
Courtesy Photo / H-E-B
H-E-B will open a second Dallas-Fort Worth store in Plano on Nov. 2.
San Antonio-based grocery giant H-E-B will open a second Dallas-Fort Worth store on Nov. 2. And it’s a good thing too. Shoppers nearly mobbed the first one, which opened a few weeks ago.

“At 118,000 square feet, the H-E-B Plano store will showcase all the quality products and innovative services H-E-B customers have come to love and expect,” a press release states.

The store will offer a full-service pharmacy with drive-thru, curbside and home delivery service, a fuel station, a car wash and one of the chain's True Texas BBQ restaurants.

While locations of H-E-B's higher-end Central Market concept have served DFW shoppers for more than two decades, the 118,000-square-foot Plano store is H-E-B’s second standard-format store in the region. The first opened in Frisco on Sept. 22.

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
