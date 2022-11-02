Sen. John Cornyn of Texas tries to turn attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband into slam on Biden

Cornyn, a four-term Republican, with a history of saying stupid, insensitive and racist shit on Twitter used the assault on Paul Pelosi as an excuse to crack wise on the social media platform about the Biden White House's immigration policies.
In case anyone needs a setup for Cornyn's tweet, suspect Paul DePape — who's also accused of planning to kidnap and torture Speaker Pelosi — is in the country on an expired visa from Canada.
"If Paul Depape [sic] has overstayed his visa and was illegally present in US, will Biden administration seek to deport him as part of the consequences of the assault on Paul Pelosi?" Cornyn mused.
So far, Cornyn has offered no condemnation of the attack on Paul Pelosi via his Twitter account. Pelosi, 82, remains hospitalized after the assault.
If Paul Depape has overstayed his visa and was illegally present in US, will Biden administration seek to deport him as part of the consequences of the assault of Paul Pelosi?— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) November 1, 2022
As mentioned earlier, the senator was far from the first GOP official to seize on the assault as a chance to make light of the incident.
Texas' other Republican senator, Ted Cruz, retweeted a conspiracy theory that Paul Pelosi's attacker wasn't actually a right-winger obsessed with election disinformation but a "hippie nudist." Meanwhile, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin cracked a joke about the assault at a rally, and Louisiana U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins tweeted then took down his own attempt to get a cheap laugh out of the matter.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.