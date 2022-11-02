Sen. John Cornyn of Texas tries to turn attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband into slam on Biden

Cornyn joined a ghoulish chorus of Republican officials who have joked about the attack or tried to politicize it.

By on Wed, Nov 2, 2022 at 11:32 am

click to enlarge Republican Sen. John Cornyn has a history of spewing dumb shit on Twitter. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Republican Sen. John Cornyn has a history of spewing dumb shit on Twitter.
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas has joined the ghoulish chorus of Republicans yucking it up over the assault that seriously injured House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband.

Cornyn, a four-term Republican, with a history of saying stupid, insensitive and racist shit on Twitter used the assault on Paul Pelosi as an excuse to crack wise on the social media platform about the Biden White House's immigration policies.

In case anyone needs a setup for Cornyn's tweet, suspect Paul DePape — who's also accused of planning to kidnap and torture Speaker Pelosi — is in the country on an expired visa from Canada.

"If Paul Depape [sic] has overstayed his visa and was illegally present in US, will Biden administration seek to deport him as part of the consequences of the assault on Paul Pelosi?" Cornyn mused.
So far, Cornyn has offered no condemnation of the attack on Paul Pelosi via his Twitter account. Pelosi, 82, remains hospitalized after the assault.

As mentioned earlier, the senator was far from the first GOP official to seize on the assault as a chance to make light of the incident.

Texas' other Republican senator, Ted Cruz, retweeted a conspiracy theory that Paul Pelosi's attacker wasn't actually a right-winger obsessed with election disinformation but a "hippie nudist." Meanwhile, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin cracked a joke about the assault at a rally, and Louisiana U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins tweeted then took down his own attempt to get a cheap laugh out of the matter.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Erik Cantu evaded San Antonio cop the night before shooting, SAPD records reportedly show

By Michael Karlis

Body cam footage shows now-former SAPD officer James Brennand approach the car Erik Cantu was driving.

Ted Cruz blasted on social media for spreading conspiracy about attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband

By Michael Karlis

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz previously tweeted that he and his wife were praying for Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her family.

Two leaders of True the Vote jailed by federal judge for contempt of court

By Jessica Huseman, Votebeat

Catherine Engelbrecht (pictured here) and Gregg Phillipshave been held in contempt of court for refusing to release the name of a person of interest in the defamation and computer hacking case against them.

San Antonio International Airport warns travelers to plan ahead this weekend for road repair

By Nina Rangel

One of San Antonio International Airport's inbound roads will close for repairs.

Also in News

Savvy San Antonio political operator Trish DeBerry may have become her own worst enemy

By Sanford Nowlin

Trish DeBerry is running for Bexar County judge after spending less than a year representing Precinct 3 on Commissioners Court.

San Antonio International Airport warns travelers to plan ahead this weekend for road repair

By Nina Rangel

One of San Antonio International Airport's inbound roads will close for repairs.

Erik Cantu evaded San Antonio cop the night before shooting, SAPD records reportedly show

By Michael Karlis

Body cam footage shows now-former SAPD officer James Brennand approach the car Erik Cantu was driving.

Despite 'Military City USA' rep, San Antonio not among the best places for veterans to live, study says

By Michael Karlis

A military training instructor at San Antonio's Lackland Air Force Base marches his flight of recruits.
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us