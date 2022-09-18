Texas’ child welfare agency blocked from investigating many more parents of trans teens

Friday’s injunction applies to all members of PFLAG, an LGBTQ advocacy group with more than 600 members in Texas.

By on Sun, Sep 18, 2022 at 9:53 am

click to enlarge Naia Fulton-Jones chants in front of the Texas Capitol on Mar. 1 to protest for transgender kids’ rights. - Texas Tribune / Lauren Witte
Texas Tribune / Lauren Witte
Naia Fulton-Jones chants in front of the Texas Capitol on Mar. 1 to protest for transgender kids’ rights.

For LGBTQ mental health support, call the Trevor Project’s 24/7 toll-free support line at 866-488-7386. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.

Texas’ child welfare agency is once again blocked from investigating parents who provide gender-affirming care to their transgender children. The injunction applies to any family that belongs to PFLAG, an LGBTQ advocacy group with more than 600 members in Texas.

The injunction also specifically protects a handful of families named in the suit, including the Briggles, outspoken advocates for transgender youth who were among the first to be investigated under this directive.

This is the latest chapter in a monthslong legal battle over whether providing medically indicated gender-affirming health care, under the guidance of a doctor, could result in a finding of child abuse by the state.

In February, following a nonbinding legal opinion from Attorney General Ken Paxton, Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate parents who provide gender-affirming care to their transgender children.

The Texas Supreme Court has ruled that Abbott had no grounds to direct DFPS to investigate these families but overturned a statewide injunction on procedural grounds.

The American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal brought another lawsuit after that first injunction was overturned, seeking protections on behalf of all members of PFLAG. Travis County District Judge Amy Clark Meachum granted that injunction Friday, three months after hearing arguments.

“The court has grasped the magnitude and breadth of the continued harm that Gov. Abbott’s directive and Attorney General Paxton’s opinion would have caused if DFPS was allowed to pursue its investigations,” said Nicholas “Guilly” Guillory, a lawyer with Lambda Legal.

The lawsuit, filed in June, outlined examples of that harm, including the story of one 16-year-old transgender boy who attempted suicide the same day the governor issued his directive.

“[He] said that the political environment, including Abbott’s Letter, and being misgendered at school, led him to take these actions,” the lawsuit said.

The outpatient psychiatric facility where the young man sought care later reported his parents for providing him with gender-affirming care.

Paxton’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has a blinding yellow bathroom

This home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista historic area comes with a blinding yellow bathroom
An eclectic San Antonio home with a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market with a price cut

A San Antonio home with mosaic ceilings and a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market
This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has a blinding yellow bathroom

This home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista historic area comes with a blinding yellow bathroom
An eclectic San Antonio home with a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market with a price cut

A San Antonio home with mosaic ceilings and a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market
This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has a blinding yellow bathroom

This home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista historic area comes with a blinding yellow bathroom
An eclectic San Antonio home with a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market with a price cut

A San Antonio home with mosaic ceilings and a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market
This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

San Antonio offering Park & Ride VIA service to fans attending Saturday's Rammstein show

By Michael Karlis

German-based Rammstein has sold more than 10 million, albums, DVDs and singles since 1995, according to th bands website.

San Antonio TikTok users disgusted by clip of woman swimming along the River Walk

By Michael Karlis

One TikToker commented that he'd taken a swim in the San Antonio River a decade ago and still had the rash to prove it.

Disappearance of San Antonio girl Lina Khil to be subject of upcoming show on Investigation Discovery

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio girl Lina Khil has been missing since late last year.

San Antonio man sentenced to 15 years in federal child pornography case

By Sanford Nowlin

The FBI conducted the investigation of the case.

Migrants in San Antonio lured onto Massachusetts flights with false promises of housing and jobs

By William Melhado and Jinitzail Hernández, The Texas Tribune, and Alexander Thompson and Randy Vazquez, The Boston Globe

San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center allows people to stay there for only three nights.

Disappearance of San Antonio girl Lina Khil to be subject of upcoming show on Investigation Discovery

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio girl Lina Khil has been missing since late last year.

San Antonio offering Park & Ride VIA service to fans attending Saturday's Rammstein show

By Michael Karlis

German-based Rammstein has sold more than 10 million, albums, DVDs and singles since 1995, according to th bands website.

Poverty up, incomes down in San Antonio, according to new U.S. Census data

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Food Bank workers hand out consumables during a distribution event.
