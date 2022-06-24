Texas Planned Parenthood clinics stop abortion services indefinitely in light of Supreme Court ruling

Although a state law passed in 2021 allows for a 30 day grace period, Planned Parenthood is awaiting word from lawyers about the current legality of abortions in Texas.

By on Fri, Jun 24, 2022 at 4:36 pm

Although Planned Parenthood clinics in Texas have paused abortions, access to contraceptives and other reproductive care will remain available. - WIKIPEDIA COMMONS / ROBIN MARTY
Wikipedia Commons / Robin Marty
Although Planned Parenthood clinics in Texas have paused abortions, access to contraceptives and other reproductive care will remain available.
All abortion services at Planned Parenthood clinics across Texas are on pause until the group's legal council can sort out conflicting state laws and how the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade impacts them, officials said Friday.

However, Planned Parenthood Texas CEO Jeffrey Hons made it clear during a press call Friday that other services, such as family planning and access to birth control, including emergency contraceptive Plan B, will remain available.

"All other services that Planned Parenthood clinics in Texas are open, available, and providing that essential care," Hons added.

The Supreme Court on a 6-3 vote overturned the nearly 50-year-old statute allowing women the right to choose. The Texas legislature passed House Bill 1280 last year, which allows "a person who knowingly performs, induces, or attempts an abortion" to be charged with a second-degree felony in event the federal government overturns Roe v. Wade. If an unborn child dies due to an attempted abortion, the penalty increases to a first-degree felony.

Even though the state's so-called "trigger-law" goes into effect 30 days after the Supreme Court rules on the matter, Planned Parenthood Clinics across the Lone Star State decided to pause abortion care while lawyers determine whether abortion is still technically legal in Texas.

"Three separate Planned Parenthood organizations in Texas have independently come to the decision to pause abortion care today so that our attorneys have time to read and process the details of this ruling," Hons said. "The pause in our abortion care, while very interrupting to our dedication to our patients, is the right thing to do so that we have time to ensure that Planned Parenthood organizations remain compliant with the law."

According to Hons, confusion about the current legality of abortion in Texas stems from a pre-Roe law that has remained on the books until today that banned the procedure.

"You have to remember that while it is already on the books — and the Texas legislature had never repealed it — that this is a law that is 50 years old," Hons said. "Right now, we need people who understand the law and can analyze what the interaction between the SCOTUS ruling today and these existing very old laws mean for us so that we can make the decisions to operationalize our organizations correctly."

Although abortions offered by Planned Parenthood Texas are on pause, officials said there's no prohibition on the family planning services, birth control and emergency contraceptives clinics offer.

"Emergency contraceptive medications are not abortifacients," said Dr. Amna Dermish, chief operating and medical director of Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast. "What they do is prevent fertilization. They prevent pregnancy. That is not the same as a medication abortion, and emergency contraception is not impacted by the Supreme Court opinion."

In the court's majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito reiterated that the ruling only affects a woman's right to access abortion, not contraceptives.

"To ensure that our decision is not misunderstood or mischaracterized, we emphasize that our decision concerns the constitutional right to abortion and no other right," he wrote. "Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

A historic home for sale in San Antonio's King William area once held a Masonic lodge

A historic home for sale in San Antonio's King William area was once a Masonic lodge
This San Antonio home built by the McNay Art Museum's famed architect is now for sale

This San Antonio home built by the McNay Art Museum's famed architect is now for sale
It's perfectly acceptable to burn up all your vacation time at work for Fiesta. Photo by Jaime Monzon

28 hills people from the San Antonio area will die on
A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale

A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale

News Slideshows

A historic home for sale in San Antonio's King William area once held a Masonic lodge

A historic home for sale in San Antonio's King William area was once a Masonic lodge
This San Antonio home built by the McNay Art Museum's famed architect is now for sale

This San Antonio home built by the McNay Art Museum's famed architect is now for sale
It's perfectly acceptable to burn up all your vacation time at work for Fiesta. Photo by Jaime Monzon

28 hills people from the San Antonio area will die on
A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale

A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale

News Slideshows

A historic home for sale in San Antonio's King William area once held a Masonic lodge

A historic home for sale in San Antonio's King William area was once a Masonic lodge
This San Antonio home built by the McNay Art Museum's famed architect is now for sale

This San Antonio home built by the McNay Art Museum's famed architect is now for sale
It's perfectly acceptable to burn up all your vacation time at work for Fiesta. Photo by Jaime Monzon

28 hills people from the San Antonio area will die on
A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale

A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale

Trending

U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, setting stage for Texas to ban abortion within 30 days

By Sanford Nowlin

Protesters take to San Antonio streets during a march this spring to protect abortion rights.

Texas leads the nation in fires, explosions and other serious incidents from natural gas pipelines

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas pipeline accidents incurred $116 million in damages from 2010 through 2021.

Boerne authorities won't say why they didn't file DWI against woman later involved in head-on crash

By Michael Karlis

Boerne resident Kennedy Jones took this photo after a Dec. 23 collision that she said involved Kendall Lauren Batchelor.

San Antonio City Council approves $31 million to help small businesses recover from pandemic

By Nina Rangel

Kitchen staff work at an independently owned San Antonio restaurant. City council on Thursday approved nearly $31 million in pandemic relief for local small businesses.

Also in News

Busing Migrants, Texas GOP vs. Pot Legalization: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a campaign event in Houston.

San Antonio's Woodlawn pool finally open for the summer season

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio's Woodlawn Pool is finally welcoming swimmers.

Texas progressives, abortion providers respond to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

By Michael Karlis

Women carry a banner through Downtown San Antonio during a protest defending abortion rights.

Queer Eye star Bobby Berk and Lowe's will help San Antonio charity with $100,000 in repairs

By Michael Karlis

Queer Eye star Bobby Berk lends his stylistic touch to a flower arrangement.
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us